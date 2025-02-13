Rockstar Games announces new GTA 5 Online car for next week's update

Rockstar Games released a new GTA 5 Online update today, February 13, 2025, kickstarting the Valentine’s Day celebrations in Los Santos. While the update added plenty of new bonuses and collectibles for players to claim, it lacked any new vehicle for players to try. It has been a while since Rockstar released a drip-feed vehicle in the online title. However, that’s going to change next week.

Via the latest newswire posted earlier today, Rockstar officially announced that a brand new car will debut in Los Santos with next week’s GTA 5 Online update. It is going to be one of the remaining drip-feed vehicles of the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

Next GTA 5 Online update is bringing a new variant of a Grand Theft Auto 4 car

As per Rockstar Games, the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed will be released as part of the next GTA 5 Online update. Here’s how it was announced in the official newswire post:

“And next week, look for the debut of the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed (Sports Classic), celebrate Carnival, and enjoy a host of other bonuses and activities.”

As stated, it is a two-seater sports classic car seemingly based on the real-life Ford Sierra RS Cosworth. The name of the vehicle suggests that it is supposedly a variant of the Uranus from Grand Theft Auto 4.

In terms of performance, the automobile is supposedly capable of going to a top speed of 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h) as per the in-game files. The real performance may vary upon release.

After the upcoming GTA 5 Online update, players will be able to buy it for $1,140,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The Uranus LozSpeed's debut will increase the total number of vehicles added to the game with the Agents of Sabotage DLC, which already includes the following:

The update will go live at 2:00 am PT, February 20, 2025, on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

