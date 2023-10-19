How to unlock Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event?

GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations continue with the new weekly update released today, adding tons of new bonuses and rewards, including the much-awaited Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask. From now till October 25, 2023, players can unlock this Halloween-themed cosmetic item for free, along with other bonuses on various game modes.

That said, this article shares how to get the Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask for free in GTA Online Halloween 2023 event week.

Unlocking new Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask is easy in GTA Online Halloween 2023

To get the rare Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask, players just need to boot up the game and play it anytime this week. That will unlock this spooky item for free, and they can continue celebrating the GTA 5 Halloween 2023 event through online rewards.

Apart from the unique mask, the latest update also introduced a lot of new bonuses for gamers to take advantage of throughout the week.

The Halloween 2023 event continues with new Community Series’ triple rewards and more

Rockstar Games has once again added a brand new set of Community Series jobs, giving triple cash and RP throughout October 25, 2023. Whether someone likes deathmatches or stunt races, there’s something for everyone in this latest group of community creations.

Here’s a complete list of the new Community Series eligible for 3x bonuses this Halloween 2023 week:

JUMP! - Paleto Bay (Deathmatch) – Created by WhyRezzyy

(Deathmatch) – Created by WhyRezzyy (STR8) Cemetery RnG (Deathmatch) – Created by STR8—Psycho.

(Deathmatch) – Created by STR8—Psycho. - THE HOLE – (Team Deathmatch) – Created by ShelbyGR

(Team Deathmatch) – Created by ShelbyGR The City 5 (Stunt Race) – Created by NOBl__NOBITA

(Stunt Race) – Created by NOBl__NOBITA Haunted cars (Team Deathmatch) – Created by Intruder613

(Team Deathmatch) – Created by Intruder613 Apocalypse Bridge (Survival) – Created by Darkzy17.

(Survival) – Created by Darkzy17. xııı. Citadelle * (Team King of the Hill) – Created by II_TREIZIEME_II

The latest GTA Online weekly update also provides 2x money on the following Halloween-themed game modes:

Alien Survivals

Condemned

Judgement Day

Halloween Bunker Series

Lost vs. Damned

Slashers

Slasher

It’s Lampadati week in Los Santos with the latest Halloween update

Apart from the existing Albany Brigham, the developers surprised everyone by bringing numerous Lampadati vehicles into the limelight with the latest Halloween update.

Here are all of the cars manufactured by Lampadati available at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom of Simeon this week:

Lampadati Michelli GT

Lampadati Pigalle

Lampadati Furore GT

Lampadati Felon GT

Lampadati Felon

Moreover, the Luxury Autos Showroom in Los Santos showcases the following Lampadati vehicles:

Lampadati Cinquemilla

Lampadati Komoda

Even some of the weekly discounts include automobiles manufactured by Lampadati, giving a 40% price cut on the following:

Lampadati Michelli GT

Lampadati Furore GT

It seems like the best time of the year to hustle and celebrate Halloween in Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

