How to unlock all clothing items in GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5 does not provide players with too many options for customizing the major characters' physical appearances, but there are plenty of choices when it comes to picking their outfits.

Clothes allow players to express their own personalities through the characters, and are essential for creating variety in the character design. However, some clothing options need to be unlocked before GTA 5 players can access them, and this article contains all the information you need to know about clothing items that players have to unlock in GTA 5.

All clothes players can unlock in GTA 5 story mode

Most types of clothing items that GTA 5 players can acquire are complete outfits. These are usually easy to unlock since they require players to select either a specific approach to — or simply complete — particular missions. Being special outfits, they are not easily available from the in-game stores, and players have to make the correct choices to get them.

Players should also keep in mind that Rockstar Games is constantly adding new clothing items and outfits, and some are exclusive to certain players, such as Michael's slate suit and pants, Trevor's denim jacket and jeans, and Franklin's Ash hoodie and sweatpants, all of which are only available in the special edition.

Fortunately, most clothes are unlocked once GTA 5 players complete the main storyline. Here is a list of clothes that are free to wear once unlocked:

Dock Worker - Players will get this outfit for Trevor after finishing Scouting the Port mission.

Epsilon Robes - Epsilon Program members wear these baby blue robes. Michael can purchase it for $25,000 after Bearing the Truth, and a medal is added to the outfit after Exercising the Truth. It can still be kept after the mission, regardless of how it ends.

Exterminator - This outfit is unlocked after completing The Jewel Store Job, this is only for Michael and Franklin.

Golf Clothing - Unlocked after playing golf for the first time with a character, players must play all three protagonists once to unlock this outfit.

Highway Patrol outfit - This is the Highway Patrol officers' uniform, which was handed to Michael and Trevor during the mission I Fought the Law... in order for them to disguise themselves as highway patrol cops on Police Bikes.

Hunting - This hunting outfit is unlocked for Trevor after the mission Fair Games.

Janitor - The janitor outfit gets unlocked for Michael if players have selected the covert approach during the Bureau Raid mission.

Jewel Heist Suit - This suit gets unlocked when players choose the loud approach during the Jewel Store Job.

Ludendorff - This outfit gets unlocked during the mission called Bury the Hatchet for Michael and Trevor.

Moto X- This is a Motocross outfit used in Offroad Races which gets unlocked during Sanchez/Blazer Race. All three main characters can wear this outfit.

Prologue - These are the prologue outfit for Trevor and Michael.

Pink Ladies Sweats - This outfit gets unlocked after finishing the main storyline of the game.

Scuba Land - This outfit is unlocked after finishing the storyline and is available for all three characters.

Security outfit - Unlocked for Trevor and Michael after completing The Big Score.

Skydiving - This is a skydiving jumpsuit unlocked by Franklin during Liquidity Risk

Spec Ops - Unlocked by Michael after the Three's company mission.

Stealth - This is a stealthy outfit unlocked for all of the characters after the Bureau Raid. mission, players also need to choose the loud approach

Tennis- Unlocked only by Trevor and Michael after they play Tennis

Triathlon - Unlocked by all of the characters after they take part in a Triathlon

Tuxedo - Unlocked by three of the characters during the mission Deep Inside.

All the outfits listed above are free, and players can unlock them in GTA 5 after completing certain missions or by choosing specific approaches.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee