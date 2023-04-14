How to unlock Karin Tee and Smoking Jacket in GTA Online this event week (April 13-19, 2023)

GTA Online's new event week started yesterday, allowing players to grab new cars, income opportunities, and new apparel. Through April 19, 2023, gamers have a golden opportunity to collect some of the rarest clothing items the game offers today: Karin Tee and White Graphic Smoking Jacket. Both items can be collected for free by completing simplistic objectives within the time frame.

With that being said, this article will share how GTA Online players can unlock and claim free unique items this week.

A step-by-step guide to unlocking the Karin Tee in GTA Online (April 13-19, 2023)

Karin is one of the automobile manufacturers in GTA Online, loosely based on the real-life Toyota. It looks like the company also knows how to make fine apparel, as it is offering the Karin Tee to everyone who buys the new Karin Boor. The latter is a new drip-feed vehicle added to the latest GTA Online update.

Here's how to purchase the Karin Boor and claim the free Karin Tee:

Open the Internet Select the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website Select "Karin Boor" Tap on Order

Karin Boor will cost players $1,280,000 in-game cash and can be stored in their garages. However, players must complete the purchase by April 26 to get the rare Karin Tee clothing item.

A step-by-step guide to unlocking the White Graphic Smoking Jacket in GTA Online (April 13-19, 2023)

After Bikers and Bunkers chaos the last couple of weeks, Rockstar Games has boosted CEO businesses. Not only can players earn extra cash and RP this week, but they can also unlock the unique White Graphic Smoking Jacket as a reward. All they have to do is complete a Special Cargo Sell mission by April 19, 2023.

Existing business owners can start selling their collected Special Cargo and earn the apparel. However, beginners need to buy an office to get started with it. The following are the steps to purchase an Executive Office and complete a Sell Mission:

Open the Internet Visit the Dynasty 8 Executive website Purchase any one of the four available locations Open SecuroServ from the Interaction Menu and register as a CEO Visit the newly purchased office Access the office's laptop Select the Special Cargo Purchase a Warehouse according to your budget Source the Special Cargo for the freshly purchased warehouse by selecting it. Complete the Source Mission in your warehouse Access the warehouse's laptop Select Sell Cargo Select Continue Complete the Sell Mission

Players should note that they must complete the mission by April 19, 2023, to claim the White Graphic Flaming Jacket.

With all the upcoming GTA Online price changes, it's the best time to grind and hustle in Los Santos.

