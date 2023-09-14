How to unlock Michael, Trevor, and Franklin-based GTA Online outfits this 10th anniversary week? (September 14 - 20)

The GTA Online weekly update celebrating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary kicked off recently and is offering massive discounts and payout bonuses on a variety of things. That said, Rockstar Games has also added outfits themed on the game's story mode protagonists, Michael De Santa, Trevor Phillips, and Franklin Clinton, that all players can easily acquire this week through September 20, 2023.

Earlier this year, Rockstar added outfits based on several protagonists of this series. However, they were only available on the game's Next-Gen version. Fortunately, the ones added today can be unlocked on all platforms that support GTA Online.

Here is how you can unlock Michael, Trevor, and Franklin-based GTA Online outfits this 10th anniversary week (September 14 - 20, 2023)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is rewarding Michael, Trevor, and Franklin-based outfits through September 20, 2023, as Log-in unlocks. This means that you can unlock them absolutely free of cost by just logging into Grand Theft Auto Online this week.

Here are the names of the three outfits and the lead character they correspond to:

The Retired Criminal - Michael De Santa

- Michael De Santa The Homie - Franklin Clinton

- Franklin Clinton The Groupie - Trevor Phillips

Once you are in a Public or Invite Only session, head to any clothing store, such as Binco or Suburban, and stand near its counter to access the Outfits catalog. The protagonist-themed outfits will be listed under the "GTA V Anniversary" section.

Michael, Trevor, and Franklin's outfits from left to right (Images via Twitter/TezFunz2)

Alternatively, you can go to the wardrobe in your own apartment and find these clothing items under Outfits in the section of the same name.

Interestingly, this is not the end of protagonist-themed items that have been added to the game today. Along with clothing items, you also get Michael, Trevor, and Franklin-based weapon tints by just logging into the game this week.

That said, each of these tints is limited to a specific GTA Online weapon. Here are their names as well as the lead character and weapon they correspond to:

Suede Bucks Finish - Michael De Santa - Carbine Rifle

- Michael De Santa - Carbine Rifle Employee of the Month Finish - Franklin Clinton - Micro SMG

- Franklin Clinton - Micro SMG Uncle T Finish - Trevor Phillips - RPG

Head to your nearest Ammu-Nation store to acquire them. You can also get them from the Gun Van if their corresponding weapon is listed in the vehicle's catalog.

These free items are a nice way of commemorating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary, while most in the title's community now look forward to its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6.

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar has raised payouts for various in-game jobs this week. Hence, besides using GTA Online money glitches, you can grind Trevor Contact missions, Lamar Contact missions, Come Out to Play Adversary Mode, Hangar Sell missions, and more to get rich.

