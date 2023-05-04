How to unlock Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps in GTA Online after the latest update

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Last Dose update was released on March 16, 2023. It introduced five brand-new missions that concluded the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Last week, Rockstar Games added a new game mode, The Last Dose Hard Mode Event, that gave players various rewards for completing Last Dose missions on the Hard Difficulty.

The Hard Mode Event continues this week and will last until May 17, 2023. Hence, players have sufficient time to win the rewards on offer. However, many might not know how to unlock them. This article will explain how you can unlock the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps in GTA Online after the latest update.

Complete "This is an Intervention" to unlock the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps in GTA Online after the latest update

Mission replay menu (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT GTA)

To unlock the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps, players will have to complete the Last Dose mission, This is an Intervention, on Hard Difficulty. Here is the method to replay this and all other GTA Online Last Dose missions in Hard Mode:

Step 1 - Open the "Pause Menu"

- Open the "Pause Menu" Step 2 - Go to "Online"

- Go to "Online" Step 3 - Select "Jobs"

- Select "Jobs" Step 4 - Select "Play Job"

- Select "Play Job" Step 5 - Select "Rockstar Created"

- Select "Rockstar Created" Step 6 - Choose "Missions"

- Choose "Missions" Step 7 - Scroll down and find the Last Dose playlist

The "Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention" option is what you need to select for this particular reward. In the pre-mission menu, toggle the Difficulty to Hard to play The Last Dose Hard Mode Event. Once it is completed successfully, you will be rewarded with money and RP, and you will also unlock the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps.

Pre-mission menu (Image via YouTube/GRAVESIGHT GTA)

As part of the new GTA Online weekly update, you will also get 1.5x money and RP upon completing any Last Dose mission until May 10, 2023.

How to complete Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention

The mission starts when some unknown men clad in white clothing abduct Labrat. Upon heading outside, the Fooliganz witness a swarm of armed white-clothed goons heading towards the Freakshop.

The objective of this mission is to eliminate as many of these kidnappers as you can. There are plenty of cover points available in the mission zone, so use them to your advantage. At some point, a few enemy helicopters will also join the battle. Avoid blowing up the aircraft and instead shoot the pilot to save ammunition.

The gunfight will last until the kidnappers start retreating. After they run away, killing the final few remnants ends the mission. Last Dose 1 is quite straightforward, and most players shouldn't face any difficulties completing it in Grand Theft Auto Online.

