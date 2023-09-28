How to unlock Red Happy Moon Tee in GTA Online this 10th anniversary week? (September 28 - October 4)

After giving away free outfits based on Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, Rockstar is once again offering free clothing during GTA Online's 10th anniversary week. However, this time, it is just a simple T-shirt unrelated to any characters from this game or others in the series. Along with this item, players are also being given a free hat.

The procedure for unlocking these rewards is pretty simple, after which they will be available in their in-game wardrobe or at apparel stores across the map.

For those interested, here is how to unlock the Red Happy Moon Tee in GTA Online this 10th anniversary week.

Log in to GTA Online this 10th anniversary week to unlock the Red Happy Moon Tee (September 28 - October 4, 2023)

Log in to a GTA Online Public or Invite Only session this 10th anniversary week to unlock the Red Happy Moon Tee. You must do this while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts, that is, through October 4, 2023.

You will get a notification about unlocking it as soon as you log in to the game. To access the T-shirt, head to the wardrobe in your apartment or the sleeping quarters inside any of your owned businesses. It will be listed under the "Seasonal" catalog.

The new Red Happy Moon Tee (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

The Red Happy Moon Tee is a decent free reward for multiplayer's 10th anniversary event week, but players expected more, such as a GTA 6 announcement. That said, it seemingly glows in the dark, which is a neat detail.

Along with this free T-shirt, Rockstar Games is also giving away a hat called the Alpine Hat, absolutely free of cost. The procedure for unlocking this is also the same, which is just logging in to a Public or Invite Only session.

Once unlocked, it will be available under "Seasonal" in the "Hats" tab. Then, you can apply or remove it from your in-game character via the Interaction Menu.

The free Alpine Hat (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

Alternatively, both the Red Happy Moon Tee and the Alpine Hat can be acquired from any apparel store in Los Santos or Blaine County.

In addition to these free items, Rockstar has also doubled the production speed of certain businesses such as MC businesses, Bunkers, and more through October 4, 2023. The gaming studio has discounted Bunkers, Nightclubs, MC Clubhouses, and Executive Offices by 40% this week as well.

While these bonuses and price reductions certainly delighted many, Rockstar once again disappointed the majority of the player base by nerfing The Cayo Perico Heist. Most of this heist's Primary, as well as Secondary Target payouts have been significantly reduced.

