How to unlock Royal, Romance, and Floral Calaca Masks in GTA Online post-Halloween update? (November 4 to 8)

GTA Online post-Halloween update is now available, giving tons of new rewards and bonuses, including the latest Royal, Romance, and Floral Calaca Masks. From now until November 8, 2023, players can unlock this unique Day of the Dead-themed ornate accessories for free, along with other bonuses on a couple of game modes.

That said, this article shares how to get the Royal Calaca Mask, the Romance Calaca Mask, and the Floral Calaca Mask for free in GTA Online this event week.

Unlocking new Royal, Romance, and Floral Calaca Masks in GTA Online is super easy

To get all of the currently available rare masks, Royal, Romance, and Floral Calaca, players need to start Grand Theft Auto Online and play it anytime this week. Logging in unlocks these Day of the Dead-themed items for free, and one can continue celebrating the post-Halloween 2023 update event through other rewards.

Here’s how Rockstar described these unique items in their latest newswire post:

“Day of the Dead provides an extra dose of the otherworldly with a trio of masks including the Royal Calaca Mask, Romance Calaca Mask, and the Floral Calaca Mask.”

Apart from these unique collectibles, the latest GTA Online weekly update also introduced a new set of bonuses that gamers can use throughout the week.

The first post-Halloween event starts fashionably with up to triple bonuses

Rockstar Games has once again done a tremendous job in making the post-Halloween update an interesting one. Until November 8, 2023, players can earn triple cash and RP by competing in the Hunting Pack (Remix) adversary mode.

That’s not all, as GTA Online Shorts Trips have returned to the limelight with double bonuses for everyone this week. Anyone can experience this short, unique set of missions featuring Lamar and Franklin via Quick Join > Contact Missions > Short Trips.

Agency owners are also in for a treat as all Security Contracts are currently giving double money and RP on completion throughout the week. Players will also be rewarded with a free Orange DJ Pooh Tee.

Here are all of the showroom cars featured in the latest weekly update:

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Obey i-Wagen

Pfister Astron

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Nagasaki Shinobi

Western Reever

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Enus Jubilee

Dewbauchee Champion

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is also available to be won as the Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort for the next couple of days. If players want to purchase Agency, they can do it at a staggering 40% discount throughout the event.

Now, with the GTA 6 release date hinted at by an insider, Grand Theft Auto Online fans can expect an announcement for the next game pretty soon.

