Is it worth getting Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update?

GTA Online post-Halloween 2023 update arrived yesterday, giving players a lot of in-game bonuses and rewards. Among all the additions, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of the highlights of the week. The four-seater off-road SUV is currently featured as the podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. However, one could wonder if this 4WD truck is worth trying luck on The Lucky Wheel in 2023.

That being said, this article shares everything about Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online.

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online: A brief design overview

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the real-life Hummer H1 but also shares some design cues with the Mil-Spec Automotive’s customized H1 series. The four-wheeler has the following visual characteristics, giving it a similar design to that of the Squaddie:

Front body

Low Profile w/Winch-like front bumper

Wide guard

Identical grille and front end to the Squaddie

A Mammoth badge above the grille

Block-shaped shorter-in-size air intake snorkel

Side body

A long antenna on the driver’s side fender (front)

Black borders at the bottom with a set of side steps

Central plates on the door with dual hinges as well as large-sized black-finished handles

Black-coloured rectangular mirrors on the doors

A similar cabin area to the Squaddie but shorter in height

Small bed with flat durbar portions on the rear section

Amber lights on the rearmost sides

The small exhaust pipe on the rearmost-left side

A fuel cap on the rear-right fender

Rear body

A large tailgate in the center bearing a black plate

Black Heavy Plated Bumper-like rear bumper

Identical tail lights to that of the Squaddie, except the inner brake lights not split in half

Interior

Ample interior with gray-leather finish

An identical dial set to that of the Squaddie

Multiple aircon units across the dashboard

Central bulky section with many switches

How does the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec perform in 2023?

The latest GTA Online weekly update offering Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec as a free podium vehicle is a big deal. The off-road beast runs on a powerful single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed transmission in an AWD layout. It boasts enough power to reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h).

Despite its average performance, Rockstar Games has made the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec a solid vehicle. Being an Imani Tech-compatible ride, it can be equipped with a 100% Armor upgrade, allowing it to withstand 12 Homing Missiles without getting destroyed.

All of this makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online for both free-roam as well as getaway missions.

If players are looking for a solid vehicle after the Halloween 2023 update, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of the better offerings.

Poll : Will you try to get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec this week? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes