Is it worth getting Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update?

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Nov 03, 2023 22:13 GMT
Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec review after the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update (Image via MitchMaljers/GTAForums)
GTA Online post-Halloween 2023 update arrived yesterday, giving players a lot of in-game bonuses and rewards. Among all the additions, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of the highlights of the week. The four-seater off-road SUV is currently featured as the podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. However, one could wonder if this 4WD truck is worth trying luck on The Lucky Wheel in 2023.

That being said, this article shares everything about Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online.

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online: A brief design overview

youtube-cover

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the real-life Hummer H1 but also shares some design cues with the Mil-Spec Automotive’s customized H1 series. The four-wheeler has the following visual characteristics, giving it a similar design to that of the Squaddie:

Front body

  • Low Profile w/Winch-like front bumper
  • Wide guard
  • Identical grille and front end to the Squaddie
  • A Mammoth badge above the grille
  • Block-shaped shorter-in-size air intake snorkel

Side body

  • A long antenna on the driver’s side fender (front)
  • Black borders at the bottom with a set of side steps
  • Central plates on the door with dual hinges as well as large-sized black-finished handles
  • Black-coloured rectangular mirrors on the doors
  • A similar cabin area to the Squaddie but shorter in height
  • Small bed with flat durbar portions on the rear section
  • Amber lights on the rearmost sides
  • The small exhaust pipe on the rearmost-left side
  • A fuel cap on the rear-right fender

Rear body

  • A large tailgate in the center bearing a black plate
  • Black Heavy Plated Bumper-like rear bumper
  • Identical tail lights to that of the Squaddie, except the inner brake lights not split in half

Interior

  • Ample interior with gray-leather finish
  • An identical dial set to that of the Squaddie
  • Multiple aircon units across the dashboard
  • Central bulky section with many switches

How does the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec perform in 2023?

The latest GTA Online weekly update offering Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec as a free podium vehicle is a big deal. The off-road beast runs on a powerful single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed transmission in an AWD layout. It boasts enough power to reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h).

Despite its average performance, Rockstar Games has made the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec a solid vehicle. Being an Imani Tech-compatible ride, it can be equipped with a 100% Armor upgrade, allowing it to withstand 12 Homing Missiles without getting destroyed.

All of this makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online for both free-roam as well as getaway missions.

If players are looking for a solid vehicle after the Halloween 2023 update, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of the better offerings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
