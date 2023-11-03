Is it worth getting Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update?

GTA Online post-Halloween 2023 update arrived yesterday, giving players a lot of in-game bonuses and rewards. Among all the additions, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of the highlights of the week. The four-seater off-road SUV is currently featured as the podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. However, one could wonder if this 4WD truck is worth trying luck on The Lucky Wheel in 2023.
That being said, this article shares everything about Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online.
Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online: A brief design overview
Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online is heavily inspired by the real-life Hummer H1 but also shares some design cues with the Mil-Spec Automotive’s customized H1 series. The four-wheeler has the following visual characteristics, giving it a similar design to that of the Squaddie:
Front body
- Low Profile w/Winch-like front bumper
- Wide guard
- Identical grille and front end to the Squaddie
- A Mammoth badge above the grille
- Block-shaped shorter-in-size air intake snorkel
Side body
- A long antenna on the driver’s side fender (front)
- Black borders at the bottom with a set of side steps
- Central plates on the door with dual hinges as well as large-sized black-finished handles
- Black-coloured rectangular mirrors on the doors
- A similar cabin area to the Squaddie but shorter in height
- Small bed with flat durbar portions on the rear section
- Amber lights on the rearmost sides
- The small exhaust pipe on the rearmost-left side
- A fuel cap on the rear-right fender
Rear body
- A large tailgate in the center bearing a black plate
- Black Heavy Plated Bumper-like rear bumper
- Identical tail lights to that of the Squaddie, except the inner brake lights not split in half
Interior
- Ample interior with gray-leather finish
- An identical dial set to that of the Squaddie
- Multiple aircon units across the dashboard
- Central bulky section with many switches
How does the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec perform in 2023?
The latest GTA Online weekly update offering Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec as a free podium vehicle is a big deal. The off-road beast runs on a powerful single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed transmission in an AWD layout. It boasts enough power to reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h).
Despite its average performance, Rockstar Games has made the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec a solid vehicle. Being an Imani Tech-compatible ride, it can be equipped with a 100% Armor upgrade, allowing it to withstand 12 Homing Missiles without getting destroyed.
All of this makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online for both free-roam as well as getaway missions.
If players are looking for a solid vehicle after the Halloween 2023 update, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is one of the better offerings.