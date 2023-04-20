How to unlock Sprunk Cap and Varsity Jacket in GTA Online this event week (April 20-26, 2023)

The highly anticipated weekly update for GTA Online has just been released, and players are already diving in to explore what's new. Additionally, exclusive unlockable apparel is always a huge draw for players in GTA Online, and this week's event update is no exception.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- High Flier Chute Bag

- Pastel Green Smoking Jacket



Complete a Biker Sell Mission to unlock

- Sprunk Varsity Jacket



Become an Associate or Bodyguard to unlock

- Sprunk Cap

The Sprunk Varsity Jacket and Sprunk Cap are two highly sought-after items that can only be unlocked during the event week in GTA Online (April 20–26, 2023). These items are not only rare and unique but also serve as a badge of honor for players who manage to complete the required objectives.

Not only will they make your character stand out from the crowd, but they will also add to your collection of exclusive items that you can show off to other players. To get your hands on these items, you'll need to complete specific objectives.

Players can unlock the special items by completing these objectives in GTA Online

Complete a Biker Sell Mission to unlock Sprunk Varsity Jacket

To unlock the Sprunk Varsity Jacket in GTA Online, players will need to complete a Biker Sell Mission. To perform a Biker Sell Mission, players must be an MC President and initiate the mission through the laptop located inside their Biker Business.

They can then choose to sell their stock in either Blaine County or Los Santos, with the latter option providing an additional 50% bonus value for the stock. During the mission, the MC must deliver the product to the buyer using one to four Baggers in GTA Online, depending on the amount of stock being sold.

The Baggers are parked outside the business and must be delivered to the back of various trucks scattered around the part of the map where the sale is being completed. One bike must be delivered per truck, so the number of drop-offs is the same as the number of bikes.

Once all the bikes are delivered to the drop-offs, the mission is successfully completed, and players will be rewarded with the Sprunk Varsity Jacket, one of the exclusive items available during this week's event update.

Become an Associate or Bodyguard to unlock Sprunk Cap

To unlock the Sprunk Cap in GTA Online, players will need to become an Associate or Bodyguard. To become an Associate or Bodyguard, players can either be contacted directly by a VIP/CEO via text message or choose the "looking for work" option in their interaction menu.

Once hired by a VIP/CEO, players will become bodyguards or associates and earn a salary of $5,000 every 15 minutes. However, this salary will be reduced by $250 each time the VIP/CEO is killed while the player is in their employ.

A $500/10% salary raise, called a "Wage Bonus," is given to Bodyguards/Associates every time a business-related job is completed. This bonus stays until the CEO/VIP resigns, and it is shown before joining an organization as a percentage. Changing sessions does not remove this bonus.

By becoming an Associate or Bodyguard, players will have the opportunity to work closely with a VIP/CEO and assist them in various tasks and jobs, adding a new level of gameplay and interaction to the game.

And by completing business-related jobs, players can earn the Wage Bonus in GTA Online and unlock the Sprunk Cap, one of the exclusive items available during this week's event update.

