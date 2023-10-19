How to unlock Teal Vintage Zombie Mask in GTA Online Halloween 2023? (October 19-October 25)

With the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games has added new Halloween-themed masks to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. One can be unlocked by logging into the game this week, but the other, the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask, requires players to deliver a Business Battle Event Cargo. This is quite an easy task and shouldn't take too long to complete.

However, interference from other players might pose a challenge. Additionally, there are different types of Business Battles, so it can take some time for the Event Cargo job to get triggered. With that said, let's take a look at how to unlock the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update.

Deliver Event Cargo from a Business Battle to unlock the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask in GTA Online Halloween 2023 (October 19 - 25, 2023)

You must deliver an Event Cargo from a Business Battle to unlock the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask in the latest Halloween 2023 update. This mask is available till October 25, 2023, that is, until the current GTA Online weekly update lasts.

As stated before, the game has different types of Business Battles. Each spawns randomly; therefore, you must spend some time in Public sessions. However, remember that you can only participate in a Business Battle in Freemode, so do not start any heist jobs or missions.

You will be notified when a Business Battle begins via a notification on the screen. It will also show the "Goods type," which should be Event Cargo for unlocking the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask. Here is an image showcasing the Event Cargo Business Battle notification:

Event Cargo goods type Business Battle (Image via YouTube/Bawsarnold)

Once this specific Business Battle starts, head to the location marked on the map and steal one of the multiple crates. You will have to be quick as this event is timed, and other players in the lobby will also compete for these crates.

Once you pick up an Event Cargo crate, the game will instruct you to deliver it to your Nightclub's garage. Those who do not own a Nightclub in GTA Online can also participate in Business Battles, but they will have to deliver the Event Cargo to a drop-off location instead.

The Teal Vintage Zombie Mask should be unlocked when you deliver an Event Cargo crate to your Nightclub Garage or the drop-off location. It can be accessed from the Interaction Menu, just like other masks added by Rockstar Games.

The Teal Vintage Zombie Mask (Image via X/@dash_GTA)

You can only carry a single Business Battle crate at a time but can steal more after delivering one. If your character dies at any point while delivering the Event Cargo crate, it will be dropped at that exact spot, and you can go back and collect it from there.

Business Battles are fun, but it is unknown if they will return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar has also added the Blue Vintage Werewolf mask this week, which can be unlocked by logging into GTA Online.

