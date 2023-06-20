How to unlock the trade price of F-160 Raiju in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries introduced many new vehicles as part of the summer DLC 2023, including the famous Mammoth F-160 Raiju. It is a 1-seater military VTOL attack jet based on the real-life Advanced Tactical Fighter and Joint Strike Fighter. The aircraft highlights the whole DLC story, and players usually must spend around $6,855,000. However, a lot of money can be saved by unlocking its trade price first.

This article will share how to unlock the trade price of the Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

What GTA Online players should do to unlock F-160 Raiju’s trade price in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries?

While Rockstar Games adds costly vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, they usually give a chance to obtain them at a lower price. Trade price is one such way with the help of which players can save a lot of money on the purchase of a Mammoth F-160 Raiju jet.

Players must complete the mission “On Parade” of GTA Online Project Overthrow to unlock the aircraft's trade price. Besides being highly challenging, the mission requires some investment before anyone can play it. It can only be accessed through the new Operations Terminal of the Mammoth Avenger, which can cost $4,912,500 - $4,200,000.

However, once completed, the F-160 Raiju will be purchasable for a trade price of $5,141,250, ultimately saving around $1,713,750 for every hustler in Los Santos.

Is it worth getting the F-160 Raiju jet in the San Andreas Mercenaries?

GTA Online’s F-160 Raiju is one of the best-looking VTOL jets in the game. Apart from a modern military design, it is powered by a single turbofan engine powerful enough to provide a solid performance.

Like the Hydra aircraft, the F-160 Raiju can switch horizontal and vertical flight modes by holding the PC's left D-Pad button or F key. When the aircraft is in horizontal flying mode, it becomes the fastest plane in the game. Here’s a breakdown of the possible top speed:

Below 820 feet/250 meters = 187.5 mph (301.7 k/h)

Above 820 feet/250 meters = 227.5 mph (366 k/h)

The sheer amount of achievable speed and excellent acceleration make it the best choice for getaway missions.

The vertical flying mode of the F-160 Raiju allows players to pitch and roll much further than the famous Hydra vehicle. Moreover, as expected from Stealth aircraft, the stealth mode of the vehicle hides it entirely from the minimap.

On the weaponry side, the F-160 Raiju has dual explosive cannons and two missile launchers that can easily annihilate targets.

If players can afford the hefty price of the F-160 Raiju, it is definitely worth buying and wreaking havoc in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

