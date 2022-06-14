How to use GTA Online's Media Player: A beginner's guide

GTA Online has a huge music library that has grown over time as a result of several updates. The original GTA 5 score is also fairly diverse, with tracks that span across a variety of genres and eras.

Aside from this, many players may be unaware that they can add more music to the game by locating media sticks for the media player. These sticks, once discovered, provide additional radio tracks in the game. This article explains how to use the media player and where to find the media sticks in the game.

How to use the Media Player and locate all Media Sticks in GTA Online

How to activate Media Player

The Los Santos Tuners update, which was launched on July 20, 2021, added the Media Player to GTA Online. It appears as a radio station on the radio selection wheel.

However, the media player won't activate and will remain unusable until players find at least one of the four media sticks. These media sticks are quite easy to find, and since there are only four of them, it isn't much of a chore.

Here are all the media sticks and their locations in GTA Online:

Green EP: Found in the Arcade bar.

Found in the Arcade bar. Blue EP: Found on the Diamond Casino's roof, near the jacuzzi.

Found on the Diamond Casino's roof, near the jacuzzi. Black EP: On a table adjacent to the Mod Shop inside the Los Santos Car Meet.

On a table adjacent to the Mod Shop inside the Los Santos Car Meet. Violet EP: It sits on Tony's desk in the player's office inside the Nightclub.

All of these EPs are included in the Monday Dreamin' compilation CD by CircoLoco Records. It features 20 tunes from artists such as Dixon, Moodymann, Rampa, and Tale of Us, all of whom are resident DJs in GTA Online.

How to change tracks on the Media Player

The Media Player will be automatically activated once the first EP is collected. Once players have more than two media sticks, they can choose between them to play in the Media Player. Here's how to play the collected EPs on the Media Player in GTA Online:

The Media Player can be accessed through the Inventory section of the Interaction Menu. This will be present as the very first option in the menu.

Players can listen to whatever EP they like by scrolling through this option.

They can quit the Interaction Menu once they've decided on a mix and then use their radio wheel to access the Media Player. The selected mix will then begin to play.

Since the Media Player acts like any other radio station in GTA Online, players can simply switch to a different station to exit it. On the Media Player, the game will only play the EP that was selected from the Interaction Menu. If players want to change the tracklist, they will have to go back to the same menu and follow the above-mentioned steps again.

Additional notes

Rockstar seems to have put in too many extra steps for a new radio station, but this was done to promote the new music. Fans have since been clamoring for new music, and Rockstar did this in the next update, The Contract.

The Contract also added new music via media sticks. However, many songs were added to existing radio stations as well. Players are hopeful that the future updates to the game will bring in new tracks as well.

