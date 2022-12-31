How well does the WM 29 pistol perform in GTA Online?

The recent Die Hard-inspired GTA Online random event has given players a new weapon called the WM 29, which is inspired by Hans Gruber's pistol from the film. It can be obtained upon the completion of the Random Event: Weazel Plaza Shootout.

While the WM 29 serves as an homage or tribute to the iconic action movie, how good is it in Grand Theft Auto Online? This article tries to answer this question and provide players with all the information they need to know before using the weapon in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

The WM 29 pistol in GTA Online is great for missions that require stealth from players

In terms of design, the WM 29 is primarily based on the Heckler & Koch P7, an iconic 1970s handgun that was quite advanced for its time. It has a private detective-type aesthetic that many Grand Theft Auto Online players will love and appreciate.

Popular YouTuber Tylarious extensively tested the pistol's performance in GTA Online. As demonstrated in the video above, he found that the weapon can take out players who are standing 50 feet away and are equipped with full health and full armor with only 12 rounds. At 170 feet, the same GTA Online player will get eliminated with 14 rounds. Meanwhile, it would take a whopping 47 rounds to eliminate them 370 feet.

Tylarious also tested the WM 29 on helmets. In this case, it took around three shots for a player to get eliminated with the weapon, which is pretty standard for any other pistol in the game.

The WM 29 is more accurate than the MK II but less than the 50 cal., so players should use it accordingly.

The WM 29 currently doesn't have too many customization options in GTA Online. However, it can be fitted with a suppressor, which is something players wish every weapon in the game had. Other upgrades include cool-looking skins that players can use on this pistol to make it stand out.

It’s not much, but having the option to equip a suppressor is important, especially when it comes to completing missions that require stealth.

Rockstar Games is giving out free log-in rewards for the New Year Celebration in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames There’s no room for FOMO this holiday season: log in anytime this week to earn a New Year’s Gift that includes all the necessary equipment to start the year with a bang: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 There’s no room for FOMO this holiday season: log in anytime this week to earn a New Year’s Gift that includes all the necessary equipment to start the year with a bang: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 https://t.co/TLUVIGULfk

This week, GTA Online players will be given a free New Year celebration gift if they log in to any session in the game. The gift contains many rewards that will surely aid players' PvP experience, especially when they are using the WM 29 pistol.

Listed below are all the rewards players can get:

Firework Launcher

20 Firework Rockets

25 Sticky Bombs

25 Grenades

5 Proximity Mines

10 Molotovs

Yellow Holly Beer Hat

The Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Year Glasses

Full Snacks and Armor

All of these rewards will make combat in Grand Theft Auto Online even more exciting. Players will surely enjoy using the WM 29 in the game this week.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes