How will GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC benefit Vehicle Cargo Businesses?

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will greatly help the public lobby players with their Vehicle Cargo Businesses. Ever since the Criminal Enterprises update, businesses could finally be run in solo lobbies.

High-demand bonuses would still be offered to anybody who completed those missions in a public session. For one reason or another, that wasn't really the case for the Vehicle Cargo Businesses.

That's set to change with tomorrow's GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Vehicle Cargo Businesses will no longer be left out of these special bonuses. Players willing to risk it all can make good money with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Vehicle Cargo Businesses have been greatly buffed in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Public lobby players get a high-demand bonus

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will heavily prioritize the player's overall experience with the game. Rockstar is set to include several new features that will improve the missions. Starting tomorrow, Vehicle Cargo Businesses will also be affected by these impending changes.

Rockstar wrote the following about Vehicle Cargo Businesses in a newswire post dating back to December 8:

"Completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities, while payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled."

CEOs and VIPs no longer have to feel left out in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Sell missions will yield greater rewards in public lobbies now. Players will now have a financial incentive to do so. They should definitely stock up before the update arrives tomorrow.

In addition, smugglers will also earn triple rewards for their sell missions. This will permanently go into effect with the winter update. Players will have even more ways to provide themselves with a steady income.

The greater the risk, the greater the reward

There's a reason why so many solo players praised the Criminal Enterprises update. Rockstar gave them a chance to run businesses without others getting in the way. There was always a great risk involving griefers blowing up the cargo before it could be sold off.

With that said, Rockstar did provide high-demand bonuses to anybody stuck to public lobbies. Players would earn a substantial reward for completing their sell missions. Starting with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update tomorrow, Vehicle Cargo Businesses are now part of that equation.

If the CEO player hires associates or bodyguards, they will have a better chance of protecting their investments in the DLC. High-demand bonuses go a long way for skilled players.

How to get started

Vehicle Cargo Businesses are available to CEOs who bought the Executive Office from Dynasty 8 Executive. Players can use the same website to purchase the Vehicle Warehouse upgrade. Remember, they can only run a single warehouse. The property contains up to 40 different vehicles.

There will also be a computer desk inside the office where players can visit the SecuroServ website. Here is where they can get started with their missions in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can sell their stock whenever they feel like they are ready.

