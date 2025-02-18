"I'm uninstalling FiveM": GTA RP players are devastated to know about the reported incidents at Cfx.re 

GTA RP has been a remarkable addition to Grand Theft Auto's typical gameplay, albeit unofficially. Several unofficial GTA 5 RP servers are hosted on modded clients like FiveM, which players can join to interact with others in a multiplayer-like environment, often with custom features. They are quite popular, and in fact, Rockstar Games even acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM in August 2023.

Less than two years later, a lengthy report titled "The Fall of FiveM" has been published, claiming internal conflicts since the acquisition. Alleged side-lining of original FiveM creators, and removal of NTAuthority or just NTA (FiveM's founder) are some of the things this report claims.

The reported incidents seem to have devastated many GTA RP players and fans. X user @rixas188 said they would be uninstalling FiveM, and that while them alone leaving may be irrelevant, they couldn't stay after reading the report:

"Holy s***. I'm uninstalling FiveM. Ethan Hirsch and the Groot Gang can go f*** themselves. I know I'm just one person, so me leaving is completely irrelevant to them, but there's no way anyone who claims to be a decent person can stay after reading this."

X user reacts to The Fall Of FiveM report (Image via X/@rixas188)

Other users, such as @billsyliamgta and @wiktorwiktor12a, expressed dismay over the alleged internal conflicts.

More users react to the reported incidents at Cfx.re (Images via X)

One user, @PickleMods, stated they feared something was wrong at Cfx.re due to the lack of communication, and demanded answers:

X user @fatalpl3asure expressed disappointment, stating they had hoped to see RP servers get implemented officially:

X user @Johnnyisdagoat wondered if these alleged incidents might affect Grand Theft Auto 6, to which @GameRollGTA, a prominent member of the Grand Theft Auto community online, replied by suggesting it won't.

Other users react to the reported incidents at Cfx.re (Images via X)

Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive have not yet commented on FiveM reportedly suffering from management issues. Readers are also advised to take the claimed incidents with a pinch of salt, as they are yet to be confirmed to be true.

GTA 6 developer reportedly in talks with Roblox and Fortnite content creators regarding custom experiences

Ever since Cfx.re's acquisition in August 2023, many fans have been wondering if there would be official RP servers in Grand Theft Auto 6. There has been no indication about this so far, but Rockstar Games is reportedly in discussions with Roblox and Fortnite creators about creating custom experiences in it, as per Digiday.

The report talks about letting creators modify the game's assets and environment. This is what many RP servers offer. Rockstar is yet to show off the upcoming title's gameplay — or other things in detail — but such a feature, if included, could take the series in an interesting direction.

Fan reactions to Rockstar reportedly being in talks with Fortnite and Roblox creators also express optimism. However, whether anything as such gets implemented remains to be seen for now.

