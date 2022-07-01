Ignus vs Tempesta in GTA Online compared for the latest update

This week's GTA Online event update has bought amazing discounted prices to two of the most sought-after supercars in the game. They are the Pegassi Ignus and Tempesta. These two are not only some of the most expensive cars in GTA Online but also the fastest.

But even though both these expensive vehicles have discounts on them, it is still financially difficult for many GTA Online players to buy both of them simultaneously, so they need to make a decision between the Ignus and Tempesta.

This is where a lot of GTA Online players will get confused about which car they should buy. This article will compare the Ignus and Tempesta so that players can make the correct decision.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Ignus vs Tempesta: Which car players should buy during this week's GTA Online event update

Pegassi Ignus

Design

Pegassi Ignus is one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online and it is not surprising as the primary inspiration for this car is the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

Featuring further design inspiration from other Lamborghini models, as well as from several other supercars; the aero pieces appear to be from the Lamborghini SC20.

All of this means that Ignus is based on some of the most beautiful and aesthetically pleasing cars from real life. Players who are looking for mesmerizing car designs don't need to look further than the Ignus.

Performance

Ignus has some of the best acceleration a GTA Online car can offer to players. Its handling is also pretty good, which means that players won't have a difficult time handling it when they reach peak speed.

Ignus will probably win every straight-line race because of its acceleration, but it does suffer from average braking. So, players need to keep that in mind while taking turns at high speed.

The Infernus Classic, Torero, and Toros were the inspiration for the V12 engine that powers the Ignus. It has a mid-engine, all-wheel drive arrangement (48.5 percent front, 51.5 percent rear distribution), and it has the same engine sound as vehicles like the T20, Tempesta, and Zorrusso. It is coupled to a 7-speed gearbox.

Top speed and price

Ignus is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online with a top speed of 124.75 mph and a lap time of 0:59.626. As stated earlier, it has outstanding handling, which will provide players with more control when driving at top speed.

The normal price for Pegassi Ignus is $2,765,000, but players can get this car for $1,659,000 after this week's discount.

Pegassi Tempesta

Design

The Lamborghini Huracán heavily influenced the design of this automobile, especially in terms of scale and size. Meanwhile, the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario's side profile can be clearly seen in the side intakes and rear arches.

The 2014 Lotus Esprit concept car's B-pillar, hood vents and grill, and rear cockpit windows are all imitated in the vehicle's rear-top fascia. In addition to borrowing design cues from the 2013 Lotus Elan concept, the front bumper, hood line, and headlights also resemble those of the Esprit concept.

Because of this, Tempesta is a unique looking car. This is probably because its visual design is a combination of cars from two different manufacturers.

Perfomance

The Tempesta is a very suitable car for inexperienced drivers. The vehicle's 30/70 all-wheel drive should be praised for its impressive acceleration, top speed, and handling prowess.

The braking of this car is almost the same as the Ignus, but its handling is a little weaker in comparison. The Tempesta is propelled by a mid-engine, and an all-wheel drive V8 engine with a model that resembles automobiles like the Elegy RH8.

It is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, with a torque distribution of 30% to the front and 70% to the rear. Its engine makes a loud, high-revving sound that seems to be similar to the T20's.

Top speed and price

In GTA Online, the Tempeste has a top speed of 97.56 mph and a lap time of 1:00.803 - which makes it a little slower than the Ignus. While its original price is around $1,329,000, players can get it for $930,300 after this week's discount.

Conclusion

At the end, it is pretty clear that Ignus is the better car in almost all of the aspects. It does not mean that Tempesta is a bad car, but when compared to the Ignus, there is no competition.

So, even though Ignus will still cost the players almost a million more in GTA cash, its merit justifies it price tag. Moreover, it is one of those rare GTA Online cars that has both amazing design and performance.

Note: Top speed and lap times were recorded accurately by Broughy1322.

