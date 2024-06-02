5 incredible facts to know about SM722 in GTA Online

The SM722 in GTA Online is one of the many vehicles on sale right now as Rockstar has released a Benefactor-themed weekly update for the game. The latest update comes with discounts on several vehicles from this manufacturer. Meanwhile, the showrooms will only display Benefactor models. However, this particular article will be focused on the SM722.

Before deciding to buy the ride, you should know a few important facts about it, including the design inspiration behind this unique-looking car, the weird glitches surrounding it, and so on.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Benefactor SM722 in GTA Online has a unique design, modern customization, and more

1) Unique design

The SM722 in GTA Online has a unique design that sets it apart from most other sports cars. This is mainly because it doesn't have a windscreen and has a long front section, as the design is heavily inspired by the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199). The SLR Stirling Moss itself is like a modern homage to the iconic 300 SLR (W 196 S).

The game also has another car that's very similar to the 300 SLR — the Benefactor Stirling GT. If you're a collector of Benefactor vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, you'd want both in your collection.

2) Moderate customization

The customization options available for the SM722 are above average, even if they're not too extensive. You have multiple bumper options (both front and rear), exhausts, hoods, splitters, skirts, spoilers, and even roof accessories. There are a few livery options, and they're all quite clean and elegant.

Overall, the customizability is satisfying and isn't too wild, which is somewhat understandable and even fitting for a Benefactor sports car.

3) Released in 2022

The SM722 is quite new by Grand Theft Auto Online standards, as it was released less than two years ago as a drip-fed vehicle for The Criminal Enterprises update in August 2022. It got its weekly event known as the SM722 Week, which made the vehicle available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $2,115,000.

This was also when The Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport showrooms were opened for purchasing unique vehicles.

4) Glitches

The Arrow Skirt on the other side is bugged (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Although the SM722 in GTA Online is generally considered worthy of purchase, it isn't without its issues. The car has some minor glitches which aren't too annoying, but are still worth mentioning.

The "Arrow Skirts" option on the passenger side leaves a slight gap between it and the car, probably due to the absence of the component designed to hide the rear section's concave design. Meanwhile, the brake lights that come with the "Carbon Lip Spoiler" option are non-functional.

5) 40% discount

It is currently on sale right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest event week in Grand Theft Auto Online is all about Benefactor cars, just like how the last update was celebrated as Dewbauchee week. So, the SM722, like most other Benefactor cars in the game, is on sale right now. The $2,115,000 price tag comes down to $1,269,000 after a 40% discount.

So, you'll save $846,000 if you decide to purchase the automobile during the event week. The current GTA Online weekly update started on May 30, 2024, and will last until June 5, 2024, so you'll have to hurry if you want to avail this offer.

