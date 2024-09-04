"Infinity stones, they're used as paperweights here": GTA Online fans hilariously react to the Bail Office candies

GTA Online fans are always curious to know about little things in the virtual world of Los Santos. The game saw the addition of Bail Offices as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update, allowing players to run a bounty-hunting business. While most fans already know everything about the Bail Office, some fans are still curious about the colorful things in the drawer of the office desk.

The simple answer should be that these items are candies (or snacks), yet some fans are never shy to react hilariously to such queries on social media.

Reddit user u/Mysterious-Trade519 started a discussion on September 3, 2024, asking GTA Online fans about the colorful items in the desk of the bail enforcement office by posting a picture of the same:

“What is this in the desk of the bail enforcement agency?”

u/CE0_of_Anxiety had a hilarious answer to share:

“Infinity stones, they're used as paperweights here.”

The line is a direct reference to Marvel’s Loki S1E1 where Loki sees the Infinity Stones lying in the drawer of a TVA worker.

Another user, u/ Avon_The_Trash_King joked that the colorful items in question are some capsules for getting a dinosaur sponge:

“Those capsules you put in water to get a dinosaur sponge.”

While most of the other GTA Online fans answered correctly, here are some of the other hilarious and noteworthy comments on the post, where the first one refers to Hexbugs, the second to Legos, and the last one to Turkish Delight confections:

A collage of a few interesting comments on Mysterious-Trade519's post (Image via Reddit)

As hinted by the snacks on the smaller table in the Bail Office, these things are seemingly loose candies from snack packets that refill health in GTA Online. The Bail Office debuted on June 25, 2024, along with other important additions to the game from the DLC.

What else was added alongside the Bail Office in GTA Online?

A promotional picture of the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update has added quite a lot of content to the popular multiplayer title in 2024. Here are some of the most notable additions that players should be aware of:

Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement business

Most Wanted missions

Dispatch Work

Madrazo Hits

Pizza This…

LS Tags GTA Online

Assault on ATT-16

The Vinewood Club upgrades

Declasse Burrito (Bail Enforcement)

Invetero Coquette D1

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer

Pegassi Pizza Boy

Vapid Dominator FX

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor

Canis Castigator

Överflöd Pipistrello

Declasse Yosemite 1500

Enus Paragon S

Übermacht Niobe

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser

Bravado Dorado Cruiser

Annis Euros X32

Bollokan Envisage

Fans can also expect Rockstar Games to add the leaked Ludendorff Church and Cemetery survival game mode during or near Halloween week this year. Furthermore, they can look forward to even more content later this year as part of the Winter DLC 2024.

