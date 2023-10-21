Is the Acid Lab worth it to make money in GTA Online? (2023)

The maximum amount of money that a GTA Online player can earn from an Acid Lab Sell Mission is much better than it seems. For reference, you could earn $351,960 with an Equipment Upgrade if you renamed your product. It might not seem like much, but the hourly profits are where the business shines compared to other moneymakers.

Players could make an hourly profit of over $100K if they run their business optimally, and that doesn't include potential weekly updates boosting pay further. The Acid Lab is absolutely worth it if a gamer aims to make money in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

How much money can you make with an Acid Lab in GTA Online?

You can make a fair amount of money selling acid in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how much money you can normally earn from this business via a Sell Mission under different circumstances:

No Equipment Upgrade or renamed product: $237,600

$237,600 No Equipment Upgrade, but you have renamed the product: $249,480

$249,480 Equipment Upgrade, but no renamed product: $335,200

$335,200 Equipment Upgrade + renamed product: $351,960

$351,960 Equipment Upgrade + renamed product + 2x event week bonus: $703,920

Renaming your acid gives you a +5% modifier to the total payout and should always be done since you only have to do it once for it to be permanent. Just open up the Interaction Menu and go to Services, then Acid Lab, and finally Product Name.

You can get the Equipment Upgrade in Grand Theft Auto Online by doing ten Fooligan Jobs and paying $250,000 to install it. Note that you could get more money by selling in a Public Session with plenty of players, but there's more risk to doing so.

Why the Acid Lab is worth it in GTA Online

While many other businesses can make more money in a single Sell Mission than an Acid Lab, the latter has a few advantages in GTA Online worth noting:

It's much faster to max out the inventory (especially if you only have the business out when the production rate is boosted).

The missions are super easy.

You can easily get this business with little effort.

Remember, you can get a Brickade 6x6 for free by doing all the First Dose missions, also getting you plenty of money to set up the business. Other properties aren't as effortlessly given away except in Career Builder for new players on the next-gen consoles.

It's not hard for you to unlock this business (Image via Rockstar Games)

Being able to do a Sell Mission with a full inventory faster than other businesses is a boom. Higher-paying properties (like the Bunker) take far longer by comparison, making their hourly profits not as good. It is worth mentioning that weekly updates can affect the profitability of any business, so this guide assumes everything is neutral or favors the Acid Lab.

One final thing worth mentioning is the easy missions that GTA Online players can do here. Some other businesses can have a Sell Mission or two that are not fun or efficient to do. In the Acid Lab's case, all three variations are straightforward and shouldn't be difficult for half-decent players.

Don't forget that you can also sell your product to Street Dealers if you just want to make money quickly. While you wait for the eventual GTA 6 announcement date, you might as well take advantage of this excellent business.

