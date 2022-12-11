Is the Benefactor Terrorbyte worth buying in GTA Online ahead of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

The winter update for GTA Online is on the way, much to the excitement of players. Rockstar Games is set to make several gameplay changes and quality-of-life improvements alongside introducing new missions and business properties as part of the DLC.

The Los Santos Drug Wars update will release on December 13, 2022, and it will significantly improve the Terrorbyte. The gaming company recently made a special mention of Terrorbyte in an official newsletter which surprised gamers, particularly solo players. There is no doubt that the Terrorbyte will significantly improve the gameplay experience.

This article discusses the advantages of Terrorbyte and whether it is a worthwhile purchase in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before purchasing the Terrorbyte in GTA Online

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is an armored and weaponized military-grade expedition truck that has been in the game for four years. The massive six-wheeler vehicle was added as part of the GTA Online After Hours update on August 14, 2018.

It is based on the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle and serves as a command unit for the game's various missions, businesses, and services. According to Rockstar, the vehicle was built and designed by Paige Harris, a hacker in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Terrorbyte has a variety of functions in the game.

The truck features a cabin and a large rear box module. The latter houses a Nerve Center command station, a Specialized Workshop for customizing the Pegassi Oppressor MK 2, a Turret Station, and a Drone Station on the vehicle's roof.

Fittingly, the nerve center connects all the players' business networks to a single computer from which users can launch Steal and Resupply missions for all of their existing businesses.

The Turret Station, on the other hand, allows one to access a multi-lock missile battery. As the name implies, it can lock onto multiple targets at the same time and attack them with homing missiles.

On the other hand, the Drone Station adds a mobile surveillance unit that can be used to spy on other GTA Online players and attack them if necessary. The drones have stun-gun-like features and self-detonation bombs that can be used in kamikaze attacks.

Paige also has several client jobs available inside the Terrorbyte. There are a total of six jobs, four of which can be completed alone. Two of them necessitate the installation of the Drone Station in the vehicle. These are some of the most tactical missions in the game, requiring one's sharp instincts.

Is it worth purchasing the Terrorbyte before the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

The straightforward answer is yes. Terrorbyte is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online to run multiple businesses. When Rockstar allowed all other businesses to operate in Invite-Only sessions following The Criminal Enterprises DLC, Terrorbyte was not included initially. However, on December 6, 2022, the gaming company announced:

“The Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to launch Business Sell Missions in all Session types, including Invite-only Sessions.”

This meant that players could not only launch source missions but also sell missions directly from the Terrorbyte in a safe lobby away from griefers. Furthermore, this is the only location where players can upgrade their Oppressor MK 2. Therefore, purchasing the Terrorbyte is unquestionably worthwhile.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes