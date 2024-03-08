Is Cluckin Bell Farm Raid the final major update for GTA Online in 2024: What we know so far

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in GTA Online has been a success as players are enjoying the various missions provided by Vincent. While the final reward is not too alluring, the tasks are straightforward and don't take too long to complete. However, this has raised a new question among the player base. Everyone is wondering if the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid might be the final major update for the game in 2024.

This is a genuine question because Rockstar Games is planning to release GTA 6 next year (2025), and this means there will be a significant drop in the updates for GTA Online. So, it is quite possible that Cluckin Bell might be the last major update of the year.

This article will dive into the topic, figure out all the possibilities surrounding it, and check if this might come true.

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid might not be the final major update for GTA Online this year

As mentioned earlier, the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a good update that has not only introduced some new missions, but also added several vehicles that were teased for a while. However, the run time is relatively shorter than other major updates that GTA Online has received.

Compared to Los Santos Drug Wars, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is quite short and all the missions can be completed within a few hours. This is a clear indication that Rockstar Games is not yet done with the online multiplayer. They might drop some major content alongside the GTA Online weekly update in the future.

Another probable theory is that the studio might still roll out a Michael De Santa DLC. He is the only protagonist from the single-player campaign that has yet to appear in the online multiplayer mode. Fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to give them some content revolving around him.

Since 2024 has just started and there is still quite some time left for the next series entry to drop, it won't make much sense for the studio to make Cluckin Bell Farm Raid the final major update for the game. The latest GTA Online update is short, and apart from the setup and final missions, there isn't enough content to call it a major DLC.

So, we can assume that there is still more content left that Rockstar Games will slowly reveal over the months. Also, since GTA 6 will release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, players will still want new content till the next title is available.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will release more content for GTA Online in the coming future, and not leave the players with just the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

