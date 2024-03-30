Is GTA Online Salvage Yard still a valuable asset after Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

GTA Online Salvage Yard is the latest addition to the list of businesses in the multiplayer. Players can get one for themselves from Maze Bank Foreclosures, where each property costs over $1.5 million. Installing upgrades will make it even more expensive, which is why some might be wondering if a Salvage Yard is still a valuable asset, especially after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

The answer to that question is a resounding yes. The GTA Online Salvage Yard business is very easy to run, involves entertaining missions, and can make you a lot of money. In fact, it has become a bit more more useful after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

What makes GTA Online Salvage Yard a valuable asset after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC brought Salvage Yards to the game. Here are all purchasable property locations with their respective costs at Maze Bank Foreclosures:

Paleto Bay - $1,620,000

- $1,620,000 Sandy Shores - $2,030,000

- $2,030,000 La Puerta - $2,690,000

- $2,690,000 Strawberry - $2,570,000

- $2,570,000 Murrieta Heights - $2,420,000

What makes GTA Salvage Yards worth the investment are Salvage Yard Robberies. These jobs are like heists, each featuring some setup missions that lead up to an action-packed finale.

There are a total of five Salvage Yard Robberies, out of which three are made available with every GTA Online weekly update. Alongside offering unique and fun- to-play missions, these jobs also pay well over $200,000. The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid payout is $500,000, but you can grind Salvage Yard Robberies during its cooldown period to make even more money in the meantime.

Additionally, a recent update to this business allowed players to claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle for a significantly lower price. However, Rockstar Games decide which car can be claimed, and this offer isn't available every week.

Besides Robberies, GTA Online Salvage Yards also offer some other ways to make money. The safe gets filled with money over time. This happens passively and doesn't require you to do anything. Purchasing a Tow Truck for your Salvage Yard also unlocks Tow Truck Service missions, which are activated when players sit inside the vehicle. These entail towing a car marked on the map back to this property.

Tow Truck Service payout usually ranges between $30,000 and $40,000; and it is received after 96 minutes of completing a mission. However, if you install the Staff Upgrade, the time taken for the same gets reduced to 48 minutes.

In a nutshell, the GTA Online Salvage Yard business is one of the best in the game. It is an incredibly valuable asset and, along with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, can help you make lots of money. The content can also keep you busy while you wait for the GTA 6 release date.

