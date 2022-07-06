Is the Ignus worth it for GTA Online players in 2022?

The arrival of the Contract DLC for GTA Online has brought with it many new amazing cars, but there is one in particular that seems to have taken most of the spotlight. On top of that, it is one of the fastest and most stylish-looking cars presently available in GTA Online and it is none other than the Pegassi Ignus.

Many players may not know why this car has been revered since its release, and others may even wonder if it is worth it, especially with its hefty price tag.

To clarify all such doubts regarding the Pegassi Ignus, this article will provide players with all of the important information about this car in GTA Online.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Pegassi Ignus: Everything GTA Online players need to know

Design

The Pegassi Ignus is a two-door supercar featured in Grand Theft Auto Online and is primarily based on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 with additional design influences from other supercars as well as other Lamborghini models. The aero pieces and other components of the rear appear to be from the Lamborghini SC20.

The primary headlight components are taken straight from the first generation Lamborghini Gallardo. The headlights are formed and organized like the Sián, but instead of the Y-shaped LED strips on the original model, this vehicle features single thin-line LED strips.

The car's wedge-shaped front end and sloping rear are strikingly reminiscent of contemporary Pegassi supercars like the Zentorno and the Zorrusso. Three central intakes with two angled separations are present at the front of the supercar, coupled with a painted carbon-fiber portion.

The car has tiny fins and amber indicators on the sides, while the top sections of the front fenders have carbon-fiber strips that extend from the headlight housing and have different exit vents on the back.

Colors and rims

The majority of the bodywork, engine details, and interior stitching are all painted in the car's primary color, while the secondary color is used to outline the front end, side skirts, wheel arches, rear diffusers, and rear fins as well as details next to the headlamp housing and on the fender vents.

It has a pair of 10-spoke dual rims that alternate between larger, painted spokes and smaller, black spokes.

Performance, top speed, and price

In GTA Online, the Ignus has a great top speed of 124.75 mph and an impressive lap time of 0:59.626, making it one of the fastest cars around. It also has good handling, giving players greater control of the vehicle when driving at maximum speed.

But players also need to keep in mind that it is one of the most expensive cars in the game currently with a price tag of $ 2,765,000. Interested players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsports.

Conclusion

The Pegassi Ignus is one of the most stunning supercars ever offered in GTA Online. It achieves the ideal mix between the sportiness of a hypercar and the elegance of a luxury vehicle in terms of design esthetics.

This means that it is perfect for players looking for breathtaking designs and stunning performances combined under one hood. So, the answer is yes, as the Pegassi Ignus certainly justifies its price and is an amazing car to own in GTA Online.

