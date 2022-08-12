Is the Ocelot Swinger in GTA Online worth it?

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, allowing players to grab a new set of wheels in the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

This week, players can get a brand new Ocelot Swinger by winning the Pursuit Series three days in a row. It is a two-door classic racing car that was added to the game as part of the After Hours update in 2018.

One might wonder if it is still worth having after The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. With that said, let’s learn everything about the Ocelot Swinger and whether players should get it.

Everything to know about Ocelot Swinger in GTA Online - price, performance, & more

The Ocelot Swinger is primarily based on the real-life Jaguar XJ13, with some cues taken from the Lucra LC470. Its front and sides have distinctive features such as:

Curved appearance

Rounded front-intake

Circular headlamps

Two vents on Bonnet

Curved fenders

Flared arches

The car's cabin has a T-bar roof as well as a large, curved rear window exposing the engine and other things in the engine bay. The vehicle’s design is more curved at the rear compared to its front. It features a set of red circular lamps at the rear end.

Its interior comprises race-based dials and switches with the following setup:

Gauges on the right side

Speedometer and Tachometer in the center

Rear-view mirror in the center

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a single-cam V12 engine with double-barrel carburetors, coupled to a five-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It shares the same engine sound as the Kuruma.

The vehicle has six Advanced Flags activated, out of which three have the following impact on it:

First Advanced Flag: It causes up-shifting much sooner and shortens shift rates at low engine revolutions.

It causes up-shifting much sooner and shortens shift rates at low engine revolutions. Second Advanced Flag: It causes its engine to heavily over-rev for a much longer duration before shifting.

It causes its engine to heavily over-rev for a much longer duration before shifting. Third Advanced Flag: It increases the springiness of its suspension, which makes the vehicle bouncier while driving.

The vehicle is available to be purchased for $909,000 from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online.

Is Ocelot Swinger worthy of its expensive price?

Yes, absolutely. Ocelot Swinger is considered to be one of the fastest Sports Classic cars in the game due to its exceptional performance. It boasts excellent acceleration and can reach a staggering top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) with ease.

When it comes to handling, the Ocelot Swinger comes in handy on bumpy courses thanks to its aerodynamics. However, it can get loose while cornering due to the lack of a spoiler. Players can upgrade both visual and performance parts of the car from the plethora of customization options available for it.

Here is a list of all the customization options available for the vehicle:

Armor

Brakes

Air Filters

Valve Covers

Engine

Exhausts

Explosives

Grilles

Headlights

Hoods

Horns

Headlights

Neon Kits

Livery

Loss/Theft Prevention

Respray

Trunks

Suspension

Transmission

Turbo

Wheels

Windows

All this, combined with its excellent performance, makes the car a great choice for drag races as well as a decent one for circuits. Players can also use it as a getaway car in most of the heists/missions that are available in GTA Online.

Since the vehicle is available for Prize Ride this week in GTA Online, players should try winning the races to get it for free. With so many cars already added to the title, this is the perfect time for players to start collecting them to wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos with a new ride every week.

