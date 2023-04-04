Is Ocelot Virtue worth completing the GTA Online Last Dose missions?

GTA Online has been immensely popular since its release in 2013. Over the years, it has expanded with various updates and new content, including the addition of new missions and challenges.

One of the more recent additions is the Last Dose update, which has its own mission series. Upon completing the Last Dose missions, players unlock the Ocelot Virtue.

This has led some players to question whether the time and effort required to complete the Last Dose missions are worth it to unlock the amazing hypercar.

This article explains the details of the Ocelot Virtue in order to determine whether it is indeed worth completing the missions.

Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online: Understanding The Last Dose update vehicle

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric car in GTA Online that was added as part of The Last Dose update. It has quickly become one of the most sought-after vehicles in the game, thanks to its sleek design and impressive performance.

In terms of performance, the Ocelot Virtue is one of the fastest cars in the game, with excellent acceleration and a top speed of around 140 mph. Additionally, the car's braking and handling are also impressive, making it a great choice for high-speed pursuits and races in GTA Online.

In terms of design, the Ocelot Virtue is a beautiful car with a sleek, aerodynamic shape that is reminiscent of modern hypercars.

Its exterior features a blend of smooth curves and sharp lines, with an aggressive front grille and sharp headlights. The car's interior is just as impressive, with a futuristic design that includes a large touchscreen display, digital gauges, and high-quality leather seats.

Virtue unlocks after doing The Last Dose missions

Players can obtain GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue in two ways:

The first method is by purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000. This is the easiest and most straightforward way to obtain the car, as players can simply buy it if they have enough money. However, only GTA+ members can purchase it directly from the dealership.

The second method to acquire the Ocelot Virtue is by completing a specific set of objectives in The Last Dose update. These include completing all The First Dose and The Last Dose missions played as a host.

Once players have completed the final The Last Dose quest named BDKD, they will receive a call from Dax a few minutes later, informing them that they have found Dr. Isiah Friedlander's personal Ocelot Virtue and customized it into an Imani Tech vehicle.

To answer: yes, completing the Last Dose missions in GTA Online to obtain the Ocelot Virtue is definitely worth it. The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar that offers impressive speed, handling, and acceleration, making it a great choice for racing and quick getaways.

