Is Scramjet still worth it in GTA Online after The Last Dose DLC?

GTA Online has continued to evolve since its initial release, and it's no secret that Rockstar Games is dedicated to adding new content to the game, including vehicles. One addition that players may be wondering about is the Declasse Scramjet, which was introduced as part of the After Hours update. As a custom-weaponized selection, the Scramjet has many unique attributes.

Its design is inspired by Speed Racer's Mach Five, and its rounded, yet sleek profile is certainly eye-catching. With the release of The Last Dose DLC, players may be curious if the Scramjet is still worth purchasing. This article takes a closer look at its design, performance, and features to help answer this question.

What should players know about Scramjet in GTA Online

The Scramjet is a custom-weaponized vehicle available in GTA Online that was introduced in the After Hours update. Manufactured by Declasse, its design is inspired by the Mach Five of the 1960s anime series called Speed Racer.

The vehicle is characterized by its rounded yet sleek profile, with a trident-like front end, triangular formations near its wheels, and a concave rear end. Its interior features a unique set of "Dominator" dials and a smaller display gauge below the radio set, as well as in the center of the dash.

The Scramjet boasts a front engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels, which provides great acceleration as well as top speed. The car also boasts decent braking and handling capabilities, with low suspension due to its wheels' design.

In terms of weapons and abilities, the Scramjet has a power hop that allows players to avoid obstacles and a rocket booster that can be activated for a short burst of speed. It is also armed with two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers, providing heavy firepower against most targets and tracking capabilities.

Players can purchase the Scramjet for $3,480,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online. With its distinctive design, good performance, and an array of weapons and abilities, this is a useful vehicle for those seeking a weaponized car after GTA Online's The Last Dose DLC.

The unique structure of the Scramjet

The Scramjet in GTA Online has several unique features that set it apart from other vehicles in the game.

Firstly, it has a power hop ability that allows players to jump over obstacles and avoid collisions with other vehicles. This feature is similar to the Ruiner 2000, but the Scramjet's power hop can be activated faster and with more control.

The vehicle also has a rocket booster that provides a short burst of speed, propelling the car forward for one and a half seconds. Although the rocket booster takes four seconds to recharge, players can deactivate it early if needed, giving them more control over their speed boosts.

Finally, those driving the Scramjet have access to their weapons for drive-bys, which can be useful for taking out targets that are far from the vehicle's front.

Overall, the Scramjet's unique combination of mobility, speed, and firepower makes it a versatile and formidable vehicle in GTA Online's The Last Dose DLC.

