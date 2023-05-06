Is Vapid Flash GT worth getting in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online has many cars in its catalog, including the fan-favorite Vapid Flash GT, which is a two-seater, three-door hatchback that looks very much like the real-life Ford Focus RS RX. Since its release in 2018, the vehicle has been very popular among players for its reliable performance. However, a lot of updates have been released since then, including The Last Dose, which adds new rides to the game.

This creates a dilemma surrounding the Vapid Flash GT and whether it is worth getting in 2023. The vehicle is currently available at a massive 30% discount in GTA Online. This article discusses the car's visuals and performance, as tested by famous analyst Broughy 1322, to determine whether it is worth buying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online in 2023 – Inspiration, design, and more

The Vapid Flash GT is one of the best-looking sports cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. The vehicle has taken inspiration from the following real-life cars:

Ford Fiesta RS WRC and Focus RS RX – Overall design

Overall design Suzuki Swift Sport – Front fascia

Front fascia Hyundai RM15 Concept – Side Vents

Side Vents Volkswagen Golf Mk7 GTI TCR – Tail Lights

The Flash GT’s design comprises the following characteristics, giving it a large, and rally-oriented body:

Front body:

Linear front bumper

Large mesh grille

The Vapid logo above the grille

Red tow hook

A pair of small intakes

Large black housings

Large circular headlamps

Small headlights with turn signals

The central intake on the bonnet

A set of hood pins

Another set of small vents near the windscreen

Side body:

Wider side fenders

Wider side skirts with carbon-fiber surface

Black-colored plastic trim around the windows

Stylized mirror wings

A small aerial on the roof

Rear body:

A small roof spoiler

A large spoiler on the trunk

Rectangular tail lights on each side (Upper brake lights, main lights, and the lower turning lights)

Rear meshed vents exposed through the rear bumper

A diffuser with six blades

Two circular exhaust pipes

Carbon-fiber plates on the underside

The Vapid Flash GT comes with sports seats, race seatbelts, and steel flooring on the inside. It also features a roll cage, door pull straps, and multiple buttons on the steering wheels alongside the manufacturer's logo.

How does Vapid Flash GT perform in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)?

The Vapid Flash GT may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. However, it still holds its place as a pretty good sports vehicle. Based on Broughy1322’s testing, it can reach a maximum speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:03.865.

The Vapid Flash GT also boasts good acceleration and handling, making it the best option for getaway missions. On the off-road front, it dominates other rally-oriented sports vehicles in GTA Online.

As the Vapid Flash GT is currently available at a discounted price of $1,172,500, it is absolutely worth getting for the day-to-day hustle and for cruising through the streets of Los Santos with style.

