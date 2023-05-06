Is Vapid Flash GT worth getting in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online has many cars in its catalog, including the fan-favorite Vapid Flash GT, which is a two-seater, three-door hatchback that looks very much like the real-life Ford Focus RS RX. Since its release in 2018, the vehicle has been very popular among players for its reliable performance. However, a lot of updates have been released since then, including The Last Dose, which adds new rides to the game.
This creates a dilemma surrounding the Vapid Flash GT and whether it is worth getting in 2023. The vehicle is currently available at a massive 30% discount in GTA Online. This article discusses the car's visuals and performance, as tested by famous analyst Broughy 1322, to determine whether it is worth buying.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online in 2023 – Inspiration, design, and more
The Vapid Flash GT is one of the best-looking sports cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. The vehicle has taken inspiration from the following real-life cars:
- Ford Fiesta RS WRC and Focus RS RX – Overall design
- Suzuki Swift Sport – Front fascia
- Hyundai RM15 Concept – Side Vents
- Volkswagen Golf Mk7 GTI TCR – Tail Lights
The Flash GT’s design comprises the following characteristics, giving it a large, and rally-oriented body:
Front body:
- Linear front bumper
- Large mesh grille
- The Vapid logo above the grille
- Red tow hook
- A pair of small intakes
- Large black housings
- Large circular headlamps
- Small headlights with turn signals
- The central intake on the bonnet
- A set of hood pins
- Another set of small vents near the windscreen
Side body:
- Wider side fenders
- Wider side skirts with carbon-fiber surface
- Black-colored plastic trim around the windows
- Stylized mirror wings
- A small aerial on the roof
Rear body:
- A small roof spoiler
- A large spoiler on the trunk
- Rectangular tail lights on each side (Upper brake lights, main lights, and the lower turning lights)
- Rear meshed vents exposed through the rear bumper
- A diffuser with six blades
- Two circular exhaust pipes
- Carbon-fiber plates on the underside
The Vapid Flash GT comes with sports seats, race seatbelts, and steel flooring on the inside. It also features a roll cage, door pull straps, and multiple buttons on the steering wheels alongside the manufacturer's logo.
How does Vapid Flash GT perform in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)?
The Vapid Flash GT may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. However, it still holds its place as a pretty good sports vehicle. Based on Broughy1322’s testing, it can reach a maximum speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:03.865.
The Vapid Flash GT also boasts good acceleration and handling, making it the best option for getaway missions. On the off-road front, it dominates other rally-oriented sports vehicles in GTA Online.
As the Vapid Flash GT is currently available at a discounted price of $1,172,500, it is absolutely worth getting for the day-to-day hustle and for cruising through the streets of Los Santos with style.
