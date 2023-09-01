Is it worth getting Benefactor Schlagen GT as GTA Online podium car in 2023?

Rockstar Games has added the Benefactor Schlagen GT as a podium car after the latest GTA Online weekly update on August 31, 2023. It is a sports car that players can win for free until September 6, 2023. However, you must score the car in the Lucky Draw competition, which most players find difficult. While many veterans already have the car, new players are still trying to figure out its utility.

This article briefly explains whether or not it is worth getting the Benefactor Schlagen GT as a GTA Online Podium Reward.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Should you get the Benefactor Schlagen GT from the GTA Online Podium Reward this week?

The straightforward answer is yes. The Benefactor Schlagen GT is one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online in 2023. Although it does not come with special features such as armor platings and weapons, it is a great companion for daily commuting and racing in the multiplayer game.

Some salient features of the car are mentioned below:

Style and design

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT with minor influences from the BMW Z4 Concept and BMW 8 Series Concept. It is a stylish sports car with a rounded boxy design and aerodynamic vents.

The aggressive headlights and taillights make it a spectacular sight at night. The huge grille and the Benefactor logo placements at the front and back make it very similar to the real-life Mercedes car. The GTA Online podium car comes with the Red Stripes livery preinstalled.

Power and performance

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine and a seven-speed transmission box. It has a rear-wheel drive layout, which is very helpful in racing. While its regular top speed is 98.92 mph or 159.20 km/h, you can propel it to 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h after full upgrades.

If you are an expert track racer, you can finish a lap in 1:03.498 minutes. Rockstar Games made the handling of this car very superior, allowing all kinds of drivers to roam around at high speed easily. Many fans consider the Schlagen GT as one of the best race cars in GTA Online.

Cost

The Benefactor Schlagen GT usually costs $1.3 million at the Legendary Motorsport website. It has separate charges for customization that can go up to $400,000. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, it can be acquired for free, which saves you the initial buying cost.

If you are a fan of speed and style, the Benefactor Schlagen GT is a must-have vehicle, and you don't have to give it a second thought.

