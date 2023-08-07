Is it worth getting Classique Broadway in GTA Online in 2023?

GTA Online Classique Broadway has been a part of the game since the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, Rockstar Games recently made it available at a staggering 30% discount. The latest weekly update allows players to grab this two-seater taxi-like classic vehicle and save a lot of money on the purchase before August 9, 2023. However, you may be wondering if it’s worth getting it even at the discounted price.

This article shares everything important about Classique Broadway in GTA Online.

GTA Online’s Classique Broadway – Visual appearance, design, and engine (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

The GTA Online Broadway Classique is heavily inspired by the real-life 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan. However, the car has taken inspiration from several 1940s Chevrolet models as well:

Fleetline

Fleetmaster

Stylemaster

The muscle car has the following visual characteristics, giving it a classic lowrider look with a tall and narrow profile.

Front body:

Bulky chrome front bumper

A license plate on the bumper’s center

A trapezium-shaped grille with one vertical and three horizontal elements

Two circular-shaped headlights

A protruding-like shape on the hood

Side body:

Protruding-like fenders

A chrome trim at the wheelbase’s bottom

A Classique badge on the left fender of the front side

Traditional-looking chrome door handles

Round-shaped greenhouse area bearing windows with chrome trim around them

Round-shaped mirrors

Rear body:

A Classique badge on the rear-trunk lid

A traditional-looking vertical handle

Two red rectangular-shaped tail lights

A chrome rear bumper

A narrow chassis

A beam axle

A large-sized differential

Two exhaust pipes

Chrome tip below the bumper

The Classique Broadway runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a three-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The discounted price is available for anyone who wants to buy the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport by August 9, 2023.

Why should you buy the Classique Broadway this week?

The Classique Broadway is not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but rather an average muscle classic vehicle that can reach a maximum speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h). According to the famous analyst Broughy1322, you can complete one lap with it in 1:17.978, which doesn’t seem as impressive as one might expect it to be.

However, the latest weekly update is offering triple bonuses on completing GTA Online Taxi Work missions, and you can use the Broadway car as a Taxi with Taxi livery. This immediately makes it one of the most desirable cars of the week, along with the Willard Eudora.

If you want to drive the best-looking Taxi in the game and earn a good amount of money throughout the week, the Classique Broadway is definitely a good investment.

Due to the popularity of the vehicle, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar decides to include it in the next Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

