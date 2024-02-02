Is it worth getting Declasse Mamba as GTA Online Podium car?

The Declasse Mamba is one of the OG cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online that was added in December 2015 as part of the Executives and Other Criminals DLC update. Since then, it has been a part of the game and a fan-favorite of OG players. Interestingly, Rockstar Games also frequently offers the car as a reward on various occasions.

The most recent weekly update has listed the vehicle as a Podium car once again. This article discusses whether it is worth getting the Declasse Mamba as a GTA Online Podium car.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Should you get the Declasse Mamba from the GTA Online Podium car reward?

The straightforward answer is yes. The GTA Online Declasse Mamba is a great value-for-money vehicle, and getting it free from the Diamond Casino & Resort Podium makes the deal even better.

Since it is a 2015 car, the price tag is slightly lower than most other latest vehicles in the game. The Legendary Motorsports website charges a fixed price of $995,000 for the Declasse Mamba. Even though it is below a million dollars, new Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players may still find it out of their budget.

Therefore, if you have a low budget, you should try winning it free from the Podium. There are many tricks to win the GTA Online Podium car that guarantee you the rewards on the first try. It is important to note that the Declasse Mamba is a temporary offer and will only last until February 7, 2024.

Other miscellaneous details about the Declasse Mamba

The Declasse Mamba is a two-seater sports classics car based on the real-life Shelby AC Cobra. The vehicle was also present in the first Grand Theft Auto game. It has a classy look and a low-stance body. While the stock version of the car comes with a roof, you can detach it and make it topless in any car customization workshop.

Although it is currently free after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you’ll still have to pay for any modifications you apply.

Rockstar Games offers some great customization options that make the car look classier. For instance, you can choose from 11 different liveries that make it look like a race vehicle. A fully upgraded Declasse Mamba can reach a top speed of 117.00 mph or 188.29 km/h, making it one of the fastest cars in a straight line.

Although Rockstar Games doesn’t allow you to use this vehicle in official Drag Races, you can use it in custom Drag and other races. Therefore, you should try to acquire the Declasse Mamba while it is a GTA Online podium vehicle reward.

