5 things to know about Declasse Mamba in GTA Online

The Diamond Casino and Resort offers a free vehicle on its Podium every Thursday as part of GTA Online weekly updates. This week, the Sports Classic ride, Declasse Mamba, has been up for grabs as the Podium Vehicle. To win it, one must spin the casino's Lucky Wheel. But since the chances of winning the vehicle are pretty low, those interested can buy it for full price instead.

However, understanding a commodity thoroughly before purchasing it is crucial since such cars usually cost a lot. Therefore, in this article, we will be taking a look at five things to know about the Declasse Mamba in GTA Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online players should know the following five things about the Declasse Mamba

1) Price

Mamba's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Declasse Mamba is available on the in-game automobile website Legendary Motorsport. Those interested in the vintage ride can acquire it for $995,000, which isn't exactly cheap. The car's performance statistics, which we will be looking at further, also don't seem to justify it.

Hence, one would be better off winning it as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle. That said, it should be noted that the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours. Additionally, there is only a one in 20 chance of landing the Podium Vehicle.

2) Decent top speed

Performance is important when buying cars in GTA Online, as fast rides can be very useful for various in-game tasks. When fully upgraded, the Declasse Mamba can hit a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) as per expert Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests.

This statistic can be considered decent, but other vehicles, such as the Pfister Comet Safari or the Lampadati Tropos Rallye, are faster and a bit cheaper. Hence, those on a tight budget should avoid investing in the Mamba, but if money isn't an issue, one can consider getting it.

3) Seemingly based on the Shelby Cobra

The cars in Grand Theft Auto games are iterations of actual vehicles. While some have a few notable differences, others are nearly identical to their real-life counterparts. As far as the Declasse Mamba is concerned, it is seemingly inspired by the Shelby Cobra and is barely distinguishable from it.

Therefore, vintage car enthusiasts may want to add it to their collection. It would also be interesting to see if the Mamba returns in Grand Theft Auto 6. Many cars from GTA Online appeared in the sequel's first trailer, and this one might show up in GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) It has liveries

The Declasse Mamba has a pretty sleek design and can look quite impressive even in its standard avatar. However, players can also customize it to tweak its appearance further. A good way of doing this is by applying liveries, a cosmetic enhancement only available for some vehicles in the game.

The Declasse Mamba is, luckily, one of them, and it has ten liveries available for it, excluding the no-livery option. All of them are very affordable, with the most expensive one costing just $25,650. This expenditure is nothing, especially if the car has been won for free in this GTA Online weekly update.

5) Removable top

Besides liveries, another interesting customization option for the Declasse Mamba is its removable top. This doesn't really affect performance, but it is a nice choice. Players can remove or apply the roof anytime via customization at outlets like Los Santos Customs.

Although this change isn't free, the cost is negligible. The cost of fully upgrading the Declasse Mamba, around $268,550, can also be considered affordable in the context of this game. However, this car is only decently customizable, and players hope GTA 6 features much more extensive vehicle customization.

