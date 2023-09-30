Is it worth getting Maibatsu Penumbra FF as a GTA Online podium vehicle this week?

GTA Online's podium vehicle, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, is currently available at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Through October 4, 2023, players can visit the luxury resort and try their fortune on the Lucky Wheel to get a chance to win this two-door sports car. However, this vehicle is now three years old, and one might wonder if it’s still worth acquiring in 2023.

With that in mind, let’s learn everything about the Maibatsu Penumbra FF and see if you should purchase it as a GTA Online podium vehicle this week.

A visual breakdown of GTA Online Maibatsu Penumbra FF: The latest podium vehicle

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to get the Maibatsu Penumbra FF free of cost as a podium vehicle. The car is inspired by multiple real-life car models for different body parts, including:

Mitsubishi Eclipse (2nd generation) - Overall design

- Overall design 1996–1998 Nissan Skyline (R33) - Headlights

- Headlights 1995–1998 Honda Integra Type R (DC2) - Front bumper

- Front bumper Mitsubishi Eclipse (3rd generation) - Roofline

- Roofline Mitsubishi Eclipse (1st generation) - Tail Light shape

- Tail Light shape 1990-1992 Toyota MR2 (W20) - The reversing light setup

This sports car shares its overall shape with the standard Maibatsu Penumbra. However, it comprises the following, giving this ride a more classic look:

Central grille in the front with a horizontal line on it

Two square intakes

A set of square lamps above the front bumper

A set of turn signals beside the square lamps

A manufacturer’s emblem in the front-centre

Simplistic side layout

Large-sized side skirts separated by the ridges

Plastic trim around the windows

Colored mirrors on A-pillars

A red strip on the rear end showcasing the car’s name in silver lettering

Other similar badges on the curved area above the strip

Plastic fitting around the tail lamps and the red strip

Flat rear bumper

Two exhaust mouldings

The interior of the Maibatsu Penumbra FF has similar textures and dials to that of the Banshee. The vehicle also comes with a primary color applied on both its engine cover and body. Moreover, this car's central panel also consists of a trim color for the portions around its small instruments and dials.

How does the Maibatsu Penumbra FF perform in 2023?

The Maibatsu Penumbra FF is not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It runs on a transversely-laid Inline-4 engine with a five-speed gearbox. This allows it to reach a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.465, which is average.

Although its performance is quite average, this sports car shines when it comes to customization. Players can find tons of cool modifications available for it at LS Customs or Auto Shop, and they can even make it look like the vehicle used by Brian O’Conner in The Fast and The Furious movie.

As the Maibatsu Penumbra FF is currently available as a podium car, it’s worth getting while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.