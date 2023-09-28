Rockstar Games dropped a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online today, introducing a new Diamond Casino Podium Car. This vehicle is none other than the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, which debuted back in August 2020 with the LS Summer Special update. Several other cars have been added to the game since then, but the Penumbra FF still remains a decent choice.

While it might seem a little expensive to some, its benefits far outweigh the costs. Additionally, it being this week's podium car means players have a shot at getting it for free.

Let's look at five reasons to own a Maibatsu Penumbra FF in GTA Online in 2023.

High customizability and four other reasons to own a Maibatsu Penumbra FF in GTA Online in 2023

1) Simple yet sleek build

This week's GTA Online podium car, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, is based on second-generation models of the Mitsubishi Eclipse and the Eagle Talon. Thus, it has a simple yet sleek design with lots of curves and smooth edges. The front end features two narrow headlights and the Maibatsu logo in the middle, beneath which is the grille.

The rest of its body has a clean build and lacks any stand-out embellishments. The rear is considerably simple and bears the vehicle's name between the tail lights. Although the vehicle's cabin allows only two occupants, it appears sizeable and has detailed seats and dials, improving the Penumbra FF's overall appeal.

2) Impressive overall performance

According to the performance tests conducted by popular YouTuber Broughy1322, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF's in-game top speed is 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h). While this is far from being one of the highest top speeds in GTA Online, the car surprisingly doesn't feel slow at all.

In fact, it can start moving really fast soon after cranking up the engine. Here are the performance ratings assigned to it by Rockstar Games:

Speed - 76.19

- 76.19 Acceleration - 75.00

- 75.00 Brakes - 26.67

- 26.67 Handling - 71.21

Once again, its handling score isn't anything to write home about, but the Penumbra FF is easy to control, even at high speeds.

3) High customizability

There are 24 customization categories for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, a luxury that not many other cars in GTA Online boast about. Among these categories are standard modifications such as engine upgrades, armor upgrades, and Turbo Tuning.

Players can also customize the Penumbra FF's front and rear bumpers, front seats, hood, mirrors, splitters, and liveries. Furthermore, there are no less than 22 options for the spoiler alone and some decent picks for the sun strip. Upgrading this car completely costs around $424,039.

4) Fast and Furious connection

Fast & Furious and Grand Theft Auto feature some of the best vehicular catalogs in entertainment media. There are many cars in GTA Online whose real-life counterparts have appeared in Fast & Furious films.

The Penumbra FF's real-life counterpart, the Mitsubishi Eclipse, appeared in the first The Fast and the Furious movie and was driven by Paul Walker's character, Brian O'Conner. Interestingly, players can customize this ride to resemble its film version to a very high degree, especially after applying the "Almost Had You" livery, which costs only $23,370.

5) Somewhat affordable

The latest GTA Online weekly update has placed the Maibatsu Penumbra FF on the Diamond Casino Podium. Hence, players can win it for free through October 4, 2023. Alternatively, they can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,380,000.

Today, a price tag of under $1.5 million seems almost like a bargain, and even newer players can invest in the Penumbra FF without worrying too much about finances. It can be very useful across a number of missions, and one can try out all its features as we wait for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

