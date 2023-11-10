Is it worth getting Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online after the latest update?

GTA Online’s latest update was released on November 9, offering gamers a lot of in-game bonuses and rewards. Among these, the Ocelot Penetrator is one of the highlights of this week. This two-door civilian sports car is available to claim for free as the Podium Vehicle. Players can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and try their luck on its Lucky Wheel to get a chance to collect this beautiful-looking vehicle.

However, one could wonder if this four-wheeler is actually worth buying in 2023. This article shares everything players must know about the Ocelot Penetrator and how it performs in GTA Online.

Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online: A break-down of visual characteristics

The Ocelot Penetrator was added to GTA Online in 2016 as part of the Import/Export update and takes inspiration from the Jaguar XJ220. However, this sports car has also taken some design cues from the following real-life vehicles for its different body parts:

Jaguar XJ220S TWR - Front fascia

- Front fascia Monteverdi Hai 650 F1 - Overall design

- Overall design Chevrolet Corvette Indy - Front bumper

- Front bumper Lamborghini Calà - Side vent

- Side vent Bugatti EB 110 - Rear grille

- Rear grille Lamborghini Diablo VT - Rear lights

- Rear lights 1st generation Honda NSX - Exhaust and the diffuser

- Exhaust and the diffuser Vector M12 - Three-spoke wheels

The Ocelot Penetrator is inspired by many different and iconic automobiles, adding to its visual appeal. Here’s a brief list of characteristics featured in its design:

Front body

Front bumper with lower extended/lip

Mesh intakes above the lower lip

A set of circular headlamps behind the glass casings

A front boot with an impressed area on the center

Side body

Triangular-shaped formation

A set of small intakes

Character lines on the skirting area

Black trims around the windows

Black B-pillars

Black lines between the roof and the rest of the body

A set of mirror wings

Rear body

A small spoiler

A black-vented panel

A set of circular tail lamps

A license plate on the rear bumper

Two rounded exhaust tips

How does the Ocelot Penetrator perform in 2023?

The new GTA Online weekly update offering the Ocelot Penetrator as a free podium car in 2023 is a big opportunity. This two-seater sports car runs on a single-cam V12 engine, giving it a much higher speed than most other in-game supercars.

According to testing done by Broughy1322, the Ocelot Penetrator can reach a staggering top speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h), making it one of the fastest automobiles in GTA Online. Players can use this vehicle for competitive racing and getaway missions. All of these factors make this ride worth getting.

While GTA 6 leaks show no sign of the Ocelot Penetrator, fans can expect to see it return in the upcoming game due to its high-performance capabilities.

