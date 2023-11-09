5 reasons to own Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online in 2023

The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update has placed the Ocelot Penetrator on the Diamond Casino Podium. It was added to the game in 2016 with the Import/Export update. Players can visit the casino and spin the Lucky Wheel inside to try to win the Super Car through November 15, 2023. That said, there is no guarantee of winning the Podium Vehicle, as it depends on luck.

In that case, those interested can buy the Ocelot Penetrator from Legendary Motorsport. It isn't too expensive, can move really fast, and thus, can be considered for buying at full price.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons to own an Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online in 2023.

Impressive top speed and 4 more reasons to own an Ocelot Penetrator in GTA Online in 2023

1) Based on the Jaguar XJ220

This week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle is heavily inspired by the Jaguar XJ220. There are very few differences between the Ocelot Penetrator and its real-life counterpart in terms of design. It has an elongated and rather flat profile. There aren't any stand-out embellishments on its body, but it still looks very sleek.

Penetrator's front end features two round headlights on each side below which is a mesh intake. Its two doors have an inward curve with intakes positioned close to the engine, which sits at the back, and the rear features a vent with round tail lights on either side. The car's interior is pretty standard, with space for two people.

2) Impressive top speed

Having fast cars in GTA Online is really important, and the Ocelot Penetrator can easily fulfill this need. As per tests conducted by YouTuber Broughy1322, Ocelot Penetrator's top speed is 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h) in the game, which is quite impressive.

In fact, this is faster than the top speeds of other Super Cars like the Ocelot Virtue, Grotti Turismo R, and even the Pegassi Zentorno. This makes the Ocelot Penetrator a good choice for some races and missions, both of which help in making money in the online mode of Grand Theft Auto 5.

3) Decent overall performance

While speed is arguably Ocelot Penetrator's best asset, it performs decently in other areas. The car has been assigned the following ratings by Rockstar Games:

Speed - 85.58

- 85.58 Acceleration - 75.00

- 75.00 Braking - 26.67

- 26.67 Handling - 78.18

The aforementioned statistics constitute for an overall rating of 66.36, which, although not great, isn't too bad either.

Some of the factors like acceleration and braking can even be improved to some degree by applying upgrades at vehicle workshops such as Los Santos Customs.

4) Reasonable price

Ocelot Penetrator's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Ocelot Penetrator is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for $880,000. This is a very reasonable price tag for the kind of performance it offers. Most items in the game are incredibly overpriced, but this car is an exception. For example, the recently added Albany Brigham costs $1,499,000 but is much slower.

Therefore, the Ocelot Penetrator can be considered a good investment. Additionally, in-game jobs like The Cayo Perico Heist, despite the nerfed payouts, can greatly help in affording this ride. Players also have a chance of getting it for free while the current GTA Online weekly update lasts.

5) Decent customizability

Rockstar's announcement revealed that the first GTA 6 trailer will arrive in early December this year. In the meantime, players can continue having fun in GTA Online with the Ocelot Penetrator. Its base design is already impressive but can be enhanced via customization.

There are 17 customization categories available for this ride, which include front and rear bumpers, hood, air filters, valve covers, exhausts, skirts, spoilers, and more. The cost of completely upgrading the Penetrator is around $348,300.

