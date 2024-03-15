Is it worth getting Pegassi Osiris in GTA Online in 2024?

The Pegassi Osiris is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online. It was added in 2015 with the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Even though the vehicle is quite impressive, it tends to be overshadowed by other cars in its category. This is quite unfortunate since the Pegassi Osiris has a lot to offer during races, and it is even great for casual cruising around the town.

A common query that players have is whether the car is still worth buying in 2024 since it was added such a long time ago. This is a valid question since Rockstar Games has introduced a plethora of vehicles in the online multiplayer mode since then. This article will shed more light on the topic and discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the Pegassi Osiris.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Pegassi Osiris: Advantages, disadvantages, and if it's still worth owning in 2024

As mentioned before, the Pegassi Osiris was added to the online multiplayer mode back in 2015. It has been an underdog in the Supercar category of the game despite its top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and decent acceleration.

Fortunately, players have started talking about it once again since it is the latest Podium Vehicle during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. Allured by the chance to obtain the vehicle for free, players have started flocking to the Diamond Casino to spin the Lucky Wheel and get the Pegassi Osiris before the week ends.

The Pegassi Osiris, being a Supercar in GTA Online, looks excellent and is modeled after the real-life Pagani Zonda, Hyurarauruaya, and LaFerrari. One can even remove its soft roof if they wish to feel the breeze.

This Supercar can be placed in the list of the fastest cars in GTA Online since it can still compete against other track beasts in the game. Its acceleration as well as superb handling will give you an edge during races or while escaping tricky situations in public lobbies.

Generally, the Pegassi Osiris's whopping price tag of $1,950,000 is regarded as excessive and quite intimidating for new players. However, the car's performance does not disappoint, and it is a worthy purchase. Some players may have liked it more if Rockstar Games added it like a Salvage Yard robbery vehicle and allowed them to claim it like the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio.

The Pegassi Osiris also offers incredible grip, which means you have less chance of spinning out of control and falling off the cliffs. This is a big plus point since a lot of powerful cars in GTA Online tend to oversteer and slip off the road leading to crashes.

To conclude, the Pegassi Osiris is still a worthy purchase in 2024 since it has the top speed, acceleration, handling, and looks that can compete against other newer cars that the developer has added in recent years.

