Is it worth owning Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online in 2024?

The HVY Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online debuted in March 2015 with the Heists DLC. It is an armored Off-Road vehicle, seemingly inspired by the Terradyne Armored Vehicles, and can be bought from the Warstock Cache and Carry website in the game. While it has useful qualities, its price tag and age makes one wonder if getting it is worth it in 2024.

The HVY Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online is definitely worth picking up in 2024, especially by those who like playing in Public sessions. With that said, let's take a closer look at why it is worth it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What makes the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online worth owning in 2024

As mentioned, those who spend a lot of time in Public sessions should own an Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online. This is because its defensive and offensive capabilities allow you to compete against other players and provide protection from griefers using GTA Online vehicles like the Oppressor MK II.

For instance, destroying this vehicle takes 27 Homing Missiles, nine RPG, Grenades, or Sticky Bombs, 23 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Round shots, five Rhino Tank cannon strikes, two hits from the Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak, and half of these when unoccupied. It also has a Turret Cannon mounted on top.

Additionally, since the Insurgent Pick-Up is a Pegasus Vehicle, it won't take space in any of your garages. It can be spawned at your location by calling Pegasus from the in-game smartphone.

While this means that it cannot be customized, you can convert it into the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom for a fee to fix this issue.

The standard Insurgent Pick-Up in GTA Online costs $1,795,500 on Warstock Cache and Carry. It has a $1,350,000 Trade Price that can be unlocked by completing The Humane Labs Raid Heist Mission.

Rockstar Games has also discounted it by 40% as part of the current GTA Online weekly update through March 27, 2024.

The Insurgent Pick-Up can be converted into the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom at the MOC or Mammoth Avenger's vehicle workshop for an additional $202,500.

Doing so makes it customizable, allowing you to equip armor plating, engine upgrades, liveries, proximity mines, weapons, and more. It should be noted that the Pick-Up Custom can be stored in one of your owned garages as a Personal Vehicle.

As far as speed is concerned, the Insurgent Pick-Up and the Pick-Up Custom, both, are average at best. However, this vehicle isn't built for participating in GTA Online Drift Races or Drag Races.

All things considered, the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up is a good defensive option to have in this competitive multiplayer. Those who can afford it should add it to their collection, especially while it is available on a 40% off as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly discounts.

