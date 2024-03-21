Why GTA Online Drift Race is the best activity in Los Santos this week (March 21-27)

Rockstar Games introduced GTA Online Drift Races with The Chop Shop DLC in December 2023. This is a multiplayer competition that one can participate in using only a select few vehicles. Interestingly, unlike traditional races, players must score the maximum amount of Drift Points to win. In a nutshell, this competition is fun, as well as unique, and is a nice alternative to the multiplayer's usual jobs.

Rockstar Games have also increased its payout through March 27, 2024, providing another reason to play them. With that said, let's take a closer look at why GTA Online Drift Race is the best activity in Los Santos this week.

Bonus rewards, fun gameplay, and other things that make GTA Online Drift Race the best activity in Los Santos this week (March 21 - 27, 2024)

As mentioned, GTA Online Drift Races are different from usual multiplayer races. Firstly, only those cars that can be equipped with the Drift Tuning modification are eligible to participate in this competition.

Here are all the GTA Online vehicles that can participate in a Drift Race:

Fathom FR36

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Declasse Drift Tampa

Annis Remus

Annis Euros

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Additionally, you must move along the designated race course while drifting your vehicle to score Drift Points. Long and smooth drifts reward points and apply score multipliers, whereas colliding with objects does the opposite.

Controlling a car equipped with Drift Tuning can be a little tricky for the first time, but this is also what makes the experience fun and unique. Additionally, you will get double the usual cash and RP for participating in Drift Races through March 27, 2024, as part of the GTA Online weekly update released earlier today.

Drift Race can be started from GTA Online's pause menu (Image via YouTube/ Tylarious)

That being said, it should be noted that Drift Race payouts aren't exactly high. In fact, you can earn a lot more this week from participating in the Wildlife Photography Challenge or selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, and take advantage of the GTA Online weekly discounts.

However, the former isn't a typically exciting activity and the latter, albeit enjoyable, can become a little repetitive, especially if you have been playing it its debut.

Since GTA Online Drift Races are a multiplayer competition and do not follow a set pattern, every outing can have a different outcome. Plus its gameplay is very different from most jobs the game offers, which is why this is arguably the best activity in Los Santos this week.

In addition to GTA Online Drift Races, The Chop Shop DLC also introduced Drag Races to the title. Although this competition isn't offering bonus rewards this week, it is also quite fun and involves interesting tire-burnout and gear mini-games.

