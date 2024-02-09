Is it worth winning Truffade Adder as a GTA Online podium car this week?

The Truffade Adder, one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online at the time, is currently available on the Diamond Casino Podium. This means players have an opportunity to claim it for free and add it to their ever-growing collection. However, there is a catch. To win the Podium Car, one must spin the Lucky Wheel inside the casino, which can only be spun once per 24 hours.

Additionally, the chances of winning this coveted prize are also just one in 20. This begs the question, should players even try their luck at winning the Truffade Adder as the Grand Theft Auto Online Podium Car this week?

Should GTA Online players consider getting Truffade Adder as the Podium Car?

The short answer to this question is yes. The Truffade Adder was one of the best cars in GTA Online back in its infancy and can still be considered a decent asset in 2024. Especially when there is a chance to get it for free through February 14, 2024, that is, until the ongoing GTA Online weekly update lasts.

This Bugatti Super Veyron-inspired ride has some great qualities, one being its sleek aerodynamic design that makes it one of the most stylish cars in the game. Although there is a lack of customization options, the vehicle's standard avatar is already quite impressive.

However, in a more practical sense, Adder's top speed is arguably its best asset. As per YouTuber Broughy1322, an expert in Grand Theft Auto Online vehicles, the Truffade Adder can go as fast as 126.25 mph (203.2 km/h) when fully upgraded.

Doing so should cost around $263,500, which, although expensive, would be the only investment from your pocket if it is won as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle. Not only was this top speed great for 2013, but it is still faster than some popular cars like the Pegassi Zentorno or the Ocelot Virtue.

Complete upgradation also improves acceleration significantly, which is necessary to let the car achieve its top speed in a matter of seconds. These attributes can help the Adder perform well in many multiplayer races, though unfortunately not in The Chop Shop update's Drag Races, as Super Cars are not allowed in them.

Nevertheless, these statistics are great for a ride that can be acquired for free this week. Hence, as stated earlier, the Truffade Adder is worth winning as the Podium Car this week. For those who fail to win this vehicle before it gets replaced, there is always the option to buy it.

It is listed on Legendary Motorsport for $1,000,000, which may seem expensive but can be considered somewhat affordable in the multiplayer's inflated economy.

Besides putting the Truffade Adder on the Diamond Casino Podium, Rockstar Games has also introduced fresh weekly discounts, as well as interesting rewards for GTA Plus February 2024 subscribers.

