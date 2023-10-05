5 of the lamest cheat codes in GTA 5

GTA 5 continues the Grand Theft Auto series' long-lasting tradition of having multiple cheat codes for players to abuse. Some of them are great, like Invincibility for five minutes, while others leave a lot to be desired. This list focuses on five of the lamest cheats in this game. Do note that some codes may only be usable in the Enhanced Edition and later ports.

Either way, there are plenty of uninspiring and otherwise boring cheat codes in GTA 5. A cheat could always be useful to a certain type of player, but the ones discussed below are some of the more filler options.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 least useful cheat codes in GTA 5

1) Director Mode cheat code

Note: This is exclusive to the Enhanced Edition and the Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

Director Mode is a useful feature that many players might have fun with in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The reason the GTA 5 cheat code is listed here is that you have several ways to access Director Mode. You don't need to enter a specific cheat for it, making it not very useful.

You can instead opt to do the following:

Go to the Pause Menu and select Rockstar Editor, followed by Director Mode. Use the Interaction Menu and select the Director Mode option. Use the Acting Up Contact on your phone.

Thus, there is no reason to memorize the cheat code.

2) Change Weather cheat code

Change Weather is a very niche cheat code in GTA 5. Using it will switch the current climate to one of the following options:

Sunny

Very Sunny

Smoggy

Raining

Storm

Overcast

Snow

The most useful aspect of this cheat code is that it allows you to enjoy snow, which usually only appears in Grand Theft Auto Online around Christmas time. You could also use it if you want to take photos of the environment under certain weather conditions.

Otherwise, there isn't much else to say about such a minor cheat.

3) Spawn Trashmaster

Spawning a Trashmaster is pretty useless in GTA 5. Rockstar Games has put several other cars, bikes, or aircraft in the game that you can generate instead.

Other than for meme value, there isn't anything worthwhile about the Spawn Trashmaster cheat code. The vehicle has a top speed of 82.5 mph, which is quite low in the game, even before powercreep happened in Grand Theft Auto Online.

4) Black Cellphone

Note: This is exclusive to the Enhanced Edition and the Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

A GTA 5 cheat code for changing the color of your phone to black is pretty niche. This code also causes a random explosion to happen in the background. It's extremely niche and loses its novelty value the first time you use it. Moreover, the color of your phone is largely irrelevant to most things you do in this game.

Not to mention, you can easily cause explosions in GTA 5 without this niche cheat. A single boom is pretty lame, especially since past games in the series used to have codes that blew up all vehicles.

5) Parachute

Owning a parachute can be handy in GTA 5, but a cheat code centered around just that is pretty boring.

One could use the code alongside something more exciting ones, like Skyfall (which teleports your character into the sky). However, you could always buy a parachute from Ammu-Nation, and they're very cheap at $100.

Spawning this item out of nowhere is incredibly simplistic and uninteresting.

