Last chance for GTA Online players to grab these free items before the next weekly update

As the festive season is coming to an end, the deals and rewards that came with GTA Online's Festive Surprise update are also about to be removed before the next weekly update is released.

It was pretty clear that many of the rewards were Christmas season exclusive, so if players have not gotten them this week, it is likely that they will never get them for free anytime soon.

So, it’s high time for players to log into the game and get at least all of the new free rewards Rockstar Games have produced this year; however, if players are still not aware of them, this article will give them a quick rundown of all of the free rewards currently present in the game.

These are all of the current free rewards in GTA Online that players should get before they disappear

The most obvious thing to first do is get all of the free log-in rewards that players are getting this week. This is probably the most effortless thing that Rockstar Games will provide to players as they need to do absolutely nothing except for getting into a GTA Online session this week.

Once players do this, they will be greeted with a message saying they have been rewarded with amazing holiday items such as fireworks, rockets, snacks, armor, sticky bombs, grenades, proximity mines, and Molotovs. However, the most unique and exciting part of this free log-in reward has to be the Candy Cane.

This is a new melee weapon that is probably going to be an exclusive item this season. Thus, players should not waste any time and get at least this free log-in reward. The Candy Cane can be used to kill NPCs and also makes a jingle sound when it hits something.

The next and most lucrative free rewards players are getting with this update are the snowmen collectibles. Rockstar Games are not shy about these exclusive collectible hunting quests as they always introduce something like this during the festive season.

This time, however, GTA Online players do not need to collect the snowmen, instead, they need to destroy them. Furthermore, there are huge monetary gains from doing this quest, as destroying each snowman will grant them $5,000. Once they destroy all 25 of them, they will get over $125,000.

This is an insane amount of money that can be acquired for free, but players seriously need to find and destroy all of the 25 snowmen as fast as possible. Once the next update is released, this collectible will probably vanish.

So, players should definitely try to get their hands on an Oppressor Mk II, as it is the most useful vehicle to have for hunting down these snowmen.

Additionally, the moment all of the snowmen are destroyed, GTA Online players are also going to get an exclusive snowman costume for free, This has to be the best motivation to complete this quest.

Finally, when it comes to cosmetics, players are getting a free Reindeer themed beer cap, which can be equipped once they visit a clothing store in GTA Online.

