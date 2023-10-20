"Leaked Spider-Man 2 Gameplay": Sony's new Marvel game gets compared to GTA 4's ragdoll physics in a hilarious manner

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated video games that will be released today October 20, 2023, and many GTA fans are also looking forward to exploring Sony’s version of New York (Liberty City). While the game is yet to be released for the masses, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Joe | GTA 6 Info shared gameplay footage from Grand Theft Auto 4 stating the following:

“Leaked Spider-Man 2 Gameplay”

The user demonstrated Niko Bellic, the protagonist, ragdolling around the streets of Liberty City, and compared it to Spider-Man’s web-swinging motion. Many fans also added their thoughts to the conversation making the thread pure comedy gold.

GTA 4 fans compare Euphoria Engine’s ragdoll motions with Spider-Man 2’s web-swinging

The user (@GTASixInfo) posted the video on October 19, 2023, and it gained over 50k views. In the video, you can see Niko Bellic helplessly being tossed and flipped through busy streets. For those who are unaware, Grand Theft Auto 4 was one of the most physics-accurate video games from Rockstar Games, thanks to the implementation of the Euphoria Physics Engine.

Unlike other games, GTA 4 creates almost realistic physics motions and ragdoll movements. While many fans initially despised the use of lifelike movements in the game, a significant portion of them later utilized it to create hilarious moments.

One fine example is the video embedded above, which shows how great and natural movements in the game can be as Euphoria physics drags Niko Bellic several blocks. Although these kinds of absurd movements are hard to recreate in real life, you can easily do so in the popular GTA game.

In Spider-Man games, the superhero travels by swinging on his webs. Since New York has several tall buildings and the paths are barely in a straight line, Spider-Man has to perform various acrobatic stunts during his journey. The X user compared these two aspects in the video.

Picking up the jist, other users also shared their hilarious comments in the thread. A user named @PhobiaX1 stated that the “leaked” video's physics is better than ever:

@PhobiaX1’s comment on the video (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another user named Michael Townley compared it to the fast travel feature that Insomniac Games has added in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Michael Townley’s comment on the video (Image via Sportskeeda)

A user named Paulo (X/@Pauloo1021) disclosed Spider-Man’s real identity:

Paulo’s comment on the video (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA 4 is one of the most underrated games developed by Rockstar Games. It was one of the stepping stones that brought the franchise to the current HD Universe. The implementation of Euphoria physics was also a game-changer in the industry.

While the studio significantly reduced ragdoll motion in the current game, fans are hoping to see an improved version of it in the upcoming GTA game.

