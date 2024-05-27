3 least favorite GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions so far

The GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions offer a great chance for players to collect and sell vehicles. However, out of the five available missions, some are incredibly frustrating and repetitive. This is nothing new for the online multiplayer mode as Rockstar Games has added several tasks in the past that follow this pattern, making the game boring.

Naturally, everyone has their least favorite mission, but some are equally disliked by players. These missions/tasks are tedious and the rewards are not worth all the trouble. On top of that, the preparations are long and boring, further dropping their popularity.

This article will list three of the worst GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions that almost everybody hates.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

3 of the least favorite GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions

1) The McTony Robbery

The McTony Robbery is simply one of the worst missions in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The McTony Robbery is one of the most hated GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions of all time. It is a tedious and long mission that goes through needless hoops just to make things excruciatingly hard for players.

The goal is to steal an expensive car from a submarine traveling underwater. However, this is not as easy as it sounds since players must first do the setup missions and then dive into the ocean to enter the Kosatka submarine. Next, they must fight a swarm of well-armed and well-armored enemies in tight spaces, making things more difficult.

Once everything is done, players must breach the submarine and run away with the car. However, this is challenging since the vehicles are almost always slow and the cops are too quick. These aspects of the task make it one of the least favorite GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions.

2) The Duggan Robbery

The EMP drone makes this one of the worst GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Duggan Robbery seems to be easy on paper but can quickly become one of the worst GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions. While this is mostly thanks to the EMP drone that can shut down the car, the setup missions are not good either.

Players must go through several scope-out missions where they have to obtain a VIP pass and get up to enter the main arena. While the missions aren't inherently difficult, they are stretched out for no real reason, hence the frustration. Once players have everything they need, it's time to visit the Arena and start taking out the bodyguards. Clearing out the area is easier if one completes the armor setup mission.

Afterward, they need to use the tablet in the spectator's area to EMP strike the car and head down to steal it. But this is where the twists drop. The car is rigged with a bomb and players must reach Hao's workshop before the timer runs out to complete the mission. Rockstar Games could have made the mission in GTA Online more fun for the playerbase.

3) The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Cargo Ship mission becomes awful due to the enemies (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While some might debate whether the Cargo Ship Robbery is bad or not, it is flawed and most players hate how the stealth gets broken after an enemy misfires upon death. This is one of the most frustrating parts of this mission, thus leading it to this list.

The goal of this robbery mission is relatively simple: get inside the cargo ship and steal the containing carrying the expensive car. However, things soon become chaotic since stealth is one of the worst things in GTA Online and Rockstar Games has not yet fixed it. On top of that, the helicopter is extremely slow, making things much worse than they should be.

Overall, the mission is quite tedious and the stealth makes it worse. This is why it is one of the least favorite GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions. With the game intentionally making stealth difficult and the vehicles bad, hopefully, Rockstar Games plans things differently in the upcoming updates.

