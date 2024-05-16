List of all Air Races in GTA Online eligible for 2x cash and RP (May 16 - 22)

Air Races in GTA Online are quite underrated but thanks to the ongoing weekly update, players can now earn double cash and RP from May 16 to May 22. This is a great opportunity for anyone who likes aerial vehicles in the online multiplayer mode and wishes to challenge other players in races. However, it can be slightly tricky to find the right section among the plethora of available races.

This is quite normal, especially for new players who are unfamiliar with the layouts of the menu and how to look for the right options. Hence, this article will tell you how to find the Air Races in GTA Online and which ones currently offer 2x cash and RP.

All Air Races in GTA Online that are offering 2x cash and RP

As mentioned previously, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering 2x cash and RP to players for participating in Air Races. Double money and RP is a great way to promote these underrated races and allow more players to experience the thrill of going through loops and hoops while flying a plane or a helicopter.

As of this writing, there are 29 Air Races in GTA Online that players can participate in and that offer 2x cash and RP rewards. Since players don't have to use their own helicopters or jets in GTA Online, it is the perfect opportunity for newbies as well. Here is a list of all of them:

Base Level

Branching Out

Blowing in the Wind

Burn Your Bridges

Burn Your Bridges II

Business Class

Cayo Perico - Crash Course

Cayo Perico - Flier Flier

Chopper Cruise

Crop Circle

Crosswind

First Class

Fleet First

Flying Colors

Flying Low

Grave Danger

Heli River

In The Loop

In The Wings

Jet Lag

Jet Stream

Jet-setting

Lazer Quest

Lift Off

Loose Canyon

Over The Hill

Plane To Sea

Stage Flight

Tight Squeeze

Alongside the Air Races in GTA Online, doing the Junk Energy Skydives is also currently quite rewarding thanks to the bonus cash and RP.

The most important factor in winning the Air Races in GTA Online is the amount of control players have over the vehicle. Hence, it is recommended to practice in the open world before jumping into the competition. Various jets in GTA Online are too nimble and require some practice. The same is true for the helicopters.

It is also worth noting that the Air Races in the game are quite fun. They offer a good opportunity for players to try out certain aerial vehicles in the game that they don't own. In the meantime, one can also check out the new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles and how to steal them.