List of Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online

Clubhouse Contracts are a fine way for GTA Online Bikers to make extra cash, especially in some event weeks. Naturally, some players would prefer to know more about this series of missions.

Here is a quick list of all Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online, as of The Criminal Enterprises update:

By the Pound

Cracked

Fragile Goods

Guns for Hire

Gunrunning

Hit the Roof

Jailbreak

Life and Deathbikes

Nine Tenths of the Law

Outrider

P.O.W.

Torched

Weapon of Choice

This guide will briefly cover them all, as well as mention some important tips for first-time Bikers to keep in mind.

Complete list of all Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online

This is where players can start the missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

To get started, GTA Online players should head to their Clubhouse. In one of the rooms is a series of posters on a wall. Become a Clubhouse President and head towards that wall to see a prompt on the top left of the screen explaining how one can access Clubhouse Contracts.

Players get three possible missions, and they're allowed to select one of them first. Some missions require multiple people, so it's worth mentioning which ones aren't possible for solo enthusiasts:

Fragile Goods

Guns for Hire

Nine Tenths of the Law

Outrider

Weapon of Choice

It's also worth noting that the two new missions added in The Criminal Enterprises pay more than the other Clubhouse Contracts. The two new missions are:

Hit the Roof

Life and Deathbikes

Hence, if a player sees those two missions, they should select one of them over the alternatives.

Tips for the harder missions

The saw's location in the Elysian Island version (Image via Rohit997)

There are three main locations for the Hit the Roof mission to take place in:

Elysian Island

Del Perro

La Mesa

The mission doesn't change in terms of objectives, but the main locations to look out for will differ based on which one the player gets. This distinction is important since there is a part in the mission where the player needs to either find some keys or get a saw to open the container.

The El Perro Location, along with the building that these saws are always found in (Image via BORSA GTA)

As this mission takes place on some roofs, it's recommended to use a flying vehicle to get there quickly. The Oppressor Mk II works fine in this instance, even in its nerfed state. The saw is always found in a white rectangular building, like the one shown in the above image.

The La Mesa variation (Image via GTA5 OJ Gamer)

If the player uses the saw to open the container, they need to use the nearby Cargobob to lift the container back to its destination. Alternatively, they can find a key in this mission to drive the Oppressor. Either way, completing this Clubhouse Contract is simple once the player knows how to open the containers.

By comparison, the next Clubhouse Contract is much easier. Life and Deathbikes involves the player defeating some enemies and destroying their vehicles. At the end of the mission, there is an option to sell the Deathbike, which GTA Online enthusiasts should accept.

Other than that, the only other Clubhouse Contract in GTA Online worth discussing is Weapon of Choice. The main tip to give here is that GTA Online players should do the assassinations with the correct weapon for maximum profit, as using the wrong one only gives partial rewards.

