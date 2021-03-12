Contact missions are super thrilling story-mode missions featured in GTA Online. The nature of these missions generally takes after the story-mode missions from GTA 5, but they do not necessarily revolve around a common plot.

Contact missions may not be as rewarding as some of the other supremely lucrative activities in GTA Online, but they feature intense plotlines, perilous quests and full-throttle adventures, making for some of the most entertaining missions in the entire series. Moreover, they also allow the player to rack up some extra bonuses, including RP and cash.

Only a couple of these missions are available at the start. They are unlocked as the player levels up in GTA Online.

List of all Contact Missions unlocked early on in GTA Online

#5 Blow Up

Blow up is unarguably one of the most engaging missions featured in GTA Online, and, as an added perk, it's also super easy to grind.

This mission features Simeon Yetarian, the owner of Premium Deluxe Motorsport, who is unhappy with a certain dealership down on Strawberry Avenue. Yetarian, of course, plans on seeking revenge, and he won't rest until all the dealership's vehicles are left in shambles.

Blow up unlocks at level 12 in GTA Online and allows up to two players.

#4 Pier Pressure

Pier Pressure is one of the most popular contact missions featured in GTA Online. Not only is it easy to grind, but it's got an incredibly hooking storyline that sucks players in right from the beginning scene.

In this mission, the player needs to infiltrate a drug meeting held in Los Santos, hosted by the Lost and the Vagos. The mission objective is to steal a mysterious package that contains methamphetamine and deliver it safely to Gerald's place.

Pier Pressure unlocks at level six in GTA Online and allows up to four players. Payout depends on the time spent playing the game.

#3 Simeonomics

Simeonomics is the perfect grind-out for players who are looking to make a quick buck in GTA Online. This mission is also a great warm-up for the kind of challenges players will be faced with as they level up in the game.

In Simeonomics, all the player has to do is steal some car from the airport and deliver it to Simeon at his dealership. Stealing and driving a car is probably the first thing players learn in GTA Online, so the mission couldn't get any easier.

#2 Ballas to the Wall

There's nothing GTA Online players love more than pure violence and unbridled choas, which is why Ballas to the Wall is the quintessential mission for beginners.

The mission obejctive is to repossess a car that was stolen from Simeon by the Ballas, who are safeguarding it over on Jamestown Street. The player can either kill all the Ballas or make a hasty escape. They will earn a hefty reward as long as they bring the car back to Simeon at his dealership.

Ballas to the Wall unlock at level 3 and allows up to two players.

#1 Learning the Ropes

Learning the Ropes is one of the most interesting missions featured in GTA Online.

This mission is given to the player by Gerald, who needs someone to grab the drugs from a drug meeting under the Olympic Freeway.

When the player completes this mission, not only will they receive a grand reward from Gerald, but they will also be able to explore the world of Los Santos in freemode.

Learning the Ropes unlocks at level 1 and features one heck of a plotline.