List of all double-money bonuses in GTA Online this week (January 26-31)

Rockstar Games releases a new GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, usually increasing payouts of some missions and modes for a limited time. The weekly update released on January 26, 2024, has done the same by doubling the payouts of an Adversary Mode, a business related mission, and a newly introduced multiplayer race event from The Chop Shop update's drip feed.

The applied bonuses will be available for all players until the next weekly update, that is through January 31, 2024. For those interested, here is a list of all double-money bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online this week.

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and all other double-money bonuses in GTA Online this week (January 26 - 31, 2024)

The following missions and multiplayer game modes are paying double money as part of the current GTA Online weekly update:

1) Drag Races

Rockstar Games has added Drag Races from The Chop Shop update's drip feed this week, and they can be started from the title's pause menu Rockstar Created jobs list. A total of seven Drag Races have been introduced to the multiplayer, each taking place across different spots in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Participants must engage in a tire burnout mini game at the beginning of each race, and can also use a nitrous boost during the competition. These elements add more dimensions to what would otherwise be a simple race to the finish line.

2) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

GTA Online Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, much like heists, feature some setup missions and a high stakes finale. To play these missions, you must own an Auto Shop, whose properties have, luckily, been discounted through January 31, 2024.

Standard payouts of all Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are close to $200,000. That said, the Union Depository Contract mission alone pays between $300,000 and $375,000, which is certainly worth grinding this week with the bonuses in effect.

3) Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode

The GTA Online Rhino Hunt Adversary Mode is played between two teams - Hunters and Rhinos. The latter is given a Rhino Tank for the multiplayer match and must survive attacks from the former for three minutes.

To win a round, the Rhinos must survive the attack for the stipulated time, whereas the Hunters must eliminate their opponents before the timer runs out.

These were the missions and multiplayer game modes that will be rewarding 2x cash and RP through January 31, 2024.

You can also earn a lot of money by completing Salvage Yard Robberies. These missions are not paying bonus money this week, but their standard payout itself is a couple hundred thousand. That said, some players also use GTA Online money glitches to get rich in the multiplayer mode.

