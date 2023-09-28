GTA Online businesses are the highlights of the brand new weekly event started today in Los Santos, with players getting an amazing opportunity to earn tons of money. From now to October 4, four different types of business owners can enjoy boosted production speeds for their respective goods, thereby saving a lot of time and ensuring massive benefits.

Whether one has a party-centered place like a Nightclub or some serious military deals with Bunker, there’s something for every major business.

A brief list of all GTA Online businesses giving 2x boosted speed (September 28 to October 4)

1) Nightclub

Nightclub is one of the famous in-game businesses, and the brand new GTA Online weekly update made it even more enticing. Starting today, the owners of this property can enjoy a 2x boosted production speed for goods. This allows faster cargo collection and quick earnings.

Rockstar Games also ensured that no one gets left behind by giving a 40% discount to those without the property. Here are all of the available Nightclub locations in 2023:

Del Perro

Strawberry

Vespucci Canals

LSIA

La Mesa

Mission Row

Cypress Flats

Downtown Vinewood

West Vinewood

Elysian Island

2) Biker Business (Clubhouses)

GTA Online received the Bikers update in 2016, and fans saw the debut of the Clubhouses in Los Santos. These purchasable properties allow them to run several in-game illegal businesses and earn a serious amount of money.

For the next seven days, owners can enjoy double the production speed for their respective operations. Here are five main types of businesses players can operate:

Weed Farm

Document Forgery Office

Methamphetamine Lab

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Cocaine Lockup

Clubhouses are also on a 40% discounted price throughout the week.

3) Gunrunning business (Bunker)

Those who won a Bunker are in for a delight as the latest GTA Online update is also boosting Bunker Stock Production Speed by two times. This allows them to collect necessary supplies for the gunrunning business much faster. Players who don’t own the property can invest in it this week at a 40% discounted price.

Here’s a complete list of Bunker locations available in 2023:

Farmhouse Bunker

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker

Smoke Tree Road Bunker

Grand Senora Desert Bunker

Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker

Route 68 Bunker

Grapeseed Bunker

Chumash Bunker

Lago Zancudo Bunker

Raton Canyon Bunker

Paleto Forest Bunker

4) Special Cargo Business (Executive Office)

Special Cargo Business is the highlight of the week as it also receives boosted production speed, but differently. Owners of Warehouses can ask the manager Lupe to source supplies and get 2x the amount of crates. To get started, players will need an Executive Office first, and Rockstar is giving a 40% discount on it too.

Here are all Office locations available in 2023:

Maze Bank West

Lombank West

Arcadius Business Center

Maze Bank Tower

As the GTA 6 announcement date got leaked by an insider, Rockstar can share official details pretty soon. Until then, fans can hustle by running businesses in Los Santos and utilize the boosted event.

