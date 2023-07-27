List of all GTA Online Community Series jobs giving 2x money and RP (July 27 - August 2)

One of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's many multiplayer modes is the Community Series. This includes jobs such as Deathmatches, Stunt Races, Last Team Standing, and other game modes. Members of this title's community craft Community Series jobs and a few get featured officially by Rockstar Games. Recently, a set of new Community Series jobs was added to the game via weekly updates.

Players can get double the regular amount of money and RP by playing them through August 2, 2023. Here is a list of all GTA Online Community Series jobs giving 2x money and RP this week.

ANGL Ruins of Athena and other GTA Online Community Series jobs giving 2x money and RP (July 27 - August 2, 2023)

A Community Series job can be started from the Pause menu (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

Given below is a list of all Community Series jobs giving double the usual money and RP as part of this week's GTA Online weekly update:

Death on the GOLF course - A Team Deathmatch created by MaKI_ART that takes place in Los Santos' Golf Course. It can be played between 4 and 30 players.

- A Team Deathmatch created by MaKI_ART that takes place in Los Santos' Golf Course. It can be played between 4 and 30 players. " BOTANICAL " - Another addition to Community Series Team Deathmatches, which has been created by ShelbyGR and can be played between 2 and 20 players.

- Another addition to Community Series Team Deathmatches, which has been created by ShelbyGR and can be played between 2 and 20 players. ANGL Ruins of Athena - Designed by NightAngelUK, ANGL Ruins of Athena is a Stunt Race for up to 30 participants, set at custom-created temple ruins.

- Designed by NightAngelUK, ANGL Ruins of Athena is a Stunt Race for up to 30 participants, set at custom-created temple ruins. GOLF RX ONE - A Stunt Race crafted by TheRealSk8Fox set in Rockford Hills for up to 30 players.

- A Stunt Race crafted by TheRealSk8Fox set in Rockford Hills for up to 30 players. Blind Bends - Blind Bends, created by teltow, is a lengthy motorcycle Stunt Race taking players through locations such as Grand Senora Desert, Great Chaparral, and Harmony. It can be played by up to 30 participants.

- Blind Bends, created by teltow, is a lengthy motorcycle Stunt Race taking players through locations such as Grand Senora Desert, Great Chaparral, and Harmony. It can be played by up to 30 participants. Battle of the Bands - Community member KnoxNerd has created Battle of the Bands, a Capture mode for 2 to 24 players, set in West Vinewood and Baytree Canyon.

- Community member KnoxNerd has created Battle of the Bands, a Capture mode for 2 to 24 players, set in West Vinewood and Baytree Canyon. DO5T Mystery Box - A Last Team Standing match, designed by -makif-, between 2 and 16 players grouped into two teams at Vespucci Beach.

Each of the aforementioned Community Series jobs is giving 2x money and RP through August 2, 2023. Along with bonus rewards, players can spin the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel to win this week's podium car, Dinka Jester Classic.

Community Series jobs can be started in GTA Online via its Pause menu. Once opened, go to the tab labeled Online and then select Jobs. Now, click on Play Job and then select Community Jobs.

From here, choose the respective GTA Online match type to play either of the seven Community Series jobs offering bonus rewards.

Community Series jobs were earlier known as Rockstar Verified Jobs. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 will most likely feature an online mode, they might appear in that game as well.

